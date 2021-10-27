Alphabet (GOOGL) Revenues Q3 2021





Alphabet reported third-quarter earnings and revenues that exceeded analysts’ estimates. After the report, the company’s stock remained almost unchanged.

Here’s what Alphabet reported and what Wall Street expected:

Profit per share (EPS): Refinitiv estimates $ 27.99 per share vs. $ 23.48 per share Revenue: Refinitiv estimates $ 65.12 billion vs. $ 63.34 billion YouTube advertising revenue: $ 7.2 billion vs. $ 7.4 billion $ 4.99 billion against expected $ 5.70 billion Traffic Acquisition Cost (TAC): $ 11.50 against expected $ 11.16 billion

Google’s advertising revenue increased 43% to $ 53.13 billion, up from $ 37.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, up slightly from the previous quarter. YouTube ads have increased from $ 5.04 billion a year ago to $ 7.21 billion.

Google seems to be managing through Apple’s privacy changes to iOS 14 earlier this year. Both Snap and Facebook cited changes that allow consumers to opt out of targeted ads for their apps as a major reason for the business turmoil during this period. Google owns the Android operating system, so it’s more protected than these companies.

Alphabet’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, said in a phone call with analysts that the new privacy feature “had a slight impact on YouTube’s bottom line.” “Focusing on privacy was at the heart of what we’ve done consistently,” she added.

Investors are betting on Google’s ability to reopen its business when the economy resumes and withstand potential regulatory changes, raising its share price by 58% this year, more than double the S & P 500.

Google’s Chief Business Officer, Philip Schindler, said retailers were the biggest contributors to year-over-year advertising growth. Media and financial spending was also important.

Schindler referred to the recovery of pandemics in various countries, saying “we continue to see a lot of heterogeneity.” “It is clear that uncertainty is a new normal.”

Google’s cloud revenues were up 45% to $ 499 billion, while operating losses shrank from $ 1.21 billion to $ 644 million. Alphabet has invested heavily in a unit led by former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian to catch up with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Alphabet Inc. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Sundar Pichai, makes a gesture while talking on Monday, January 20, 2020, during a discussion on artificial intelligence at the Bruegel European Economic Think Tank in Brussels, Belgium. Regulatory approach to artificial intelligence. We call their integrity important.

Revenues in other betting segments, including self-driving car company Waymo, increased slightly from $ 178 million to $ 182 million. Losses increased from $ 1.1 billion in the previous year to $ 1.29 billion.

Alphabet reported a quarterly investment return of $ 188 million, up from a profit of $ 26 million in the year-ago quarter. The company’s investment arm, which bets on start-ups at various stages, has benefited from the IPO of cloud software developer Freshworks and restaurant technology vendor Toast.

According to Polat, the company added 6,000 employees in the third quarter and expects a “strong” workforce increase in the fourth quarter.

See: Google and Facebook were “incomplete” in public disclosure, says Roger McNamee

