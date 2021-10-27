Clio announces in-house developed payment technology for lawyers





The online platform is built with the goal of providing law firms with an end-to-end system. Clio recently reached “Unicorn” status after a round of funding.

(Reuters)-Cloud-based legal tech provider Clio has built a new online payment platform to streamline the law firm’s toll collection process, the company said Tuesday.

Clio, a Vancouver-based legal practice management software provider that recently reached “Unicorn” status, previously offered payment options through partnerships with third parties. According to CEO Jack Newton, Clio has developed a new system in-house to successfully integrate payments into the company’s platform.

Clio made several acquisitions this year. After raising $ 110 million in a round of funding in April and the company’s value reaching $ 1.6 billion, Clio launched Calendar Rules, an automated court rules-based calendar company in July, and automated legal documents in September. Acquired the company Lawyaw.

Legal practice management software providers incorporate online billing and payment options to help law firms use technology to simplify the process, allowing law firms to use a single digital system for any business management task. Aims to maintain.

PracticePanther, Smokeball Inc, and MyCase are one of the other companies that sell legal practice management software.

Payment is “the most important single step in a customer’s journey with a lawyer and is often full of friction,” Newton said. Lawyers face the challenge of getting paid quickly in the traditional way, and consumers are increasingly demanding an online payment model, especially with COVID-19, he said.

The new system will automatically record payments and allow lawyers to collect them at a flat transaction fee, the company said. According to Newton, it will also be possible for clients to pay in installments.

