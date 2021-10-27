Chat transfer from WhatsApps iPhone to Android is now available on Pixel and new phones





Google has announced that the WhatsApps chat history migration feature for sending messages from iPhone to Android will be available on all Pixel smartphones and will also be available on new smartphones running on Android 12. This feature was already available on Samsung smartphones, but it improves the experience. Switching from iOS to Android is easy because you don’t have to give up your messaging history.

As long as you keep WhatsApp up to date on both your iPhone and Android phone and have a USB-C-Lightning cable at hand, the process is relatively straightforward. According to Google, you will be asked to scan the QR code on your iPhone during the setup of your Android smartphone. This will allow you to start the transfer process.

All you need to start the process is a wired connection and a QR code scan. Image: Google

For more detailed steps (written for Samsung, but the process should be similar), check the how-to and read some transfer notes. According to Google, the iPhone doesn’t receive WhatsApp messages while moving messages, so you won’t lose anything on the switch.

According to Google, mobile phone OEMs can add support for this feature when updating their phone to Android 12, so if you’re using an existing phone, you’ll eventually have access to this feature. increase. The company says it is working with phone makers to make the phones that come with Android 12 out of the box and transfer them right away.

Updated October 26, 8:34 pm ET: Added information from Google regarding support for features on existing phones.

