Google-Parent Alphabet Profit Soars To Over $ 18 Billion





Alphabet revenue for the last quarter was $ 65.1 billion, up from the same period last year.

San Francisco: Google’s parent company Alphabet jumped to $ 18.9 billion on Tuesday, despite rising regulatory pressures and a blockade lifestyle change that has benefited big tech. Announced profits.

Google remains the centerpiece of online activity, with services such as search engines, advertising marketplaces, and YouTube video platforms having a widespread impact on the world.

According to tech giants, Alphabet’s revenue in the last quarter was $ 65.1 billion, about 41% higher than the same period last year due to the prosperity of online advertising engines and cloud services.

Despite the whistleblower scandal, fellow giant Facebook has announced tremendous profits as well as Microsoft, but Twitter has reported significant losses from the shareholder proceedings settlement.

“The results for this quarter show how our (artificial intelligence) investment enables us to build products that are more useful to people and our partners,” said Alphabet and Google CEO. Sundar Pichai says.

“As the transition to digital transformation and hybrid work continues, our cloud services help organizations collaborate,” he added.

From July to September, the company’s video service sold $ 7.2 billion in advertising space targeted to content and users, compared to $ 5 billion in the year-ago quarter, according to Alphabet.

Its remote computing business revenue was close to $ 5 billion, up 45% year-over-year.

However, Google continues to be driven by advertising, with eMarketer occupying 28.6% of the global digital advertising market in 2021, slightly ahead of Facebook’s 23.7% share.

Alphabet’s revenue surge comes from technology giants facing increased regulatory scrutiny of their power.

Google is one of the internet giants concerned about whether regulators and critics dominate the market and fend off competition.

South Korean antitrust watchers said they fined Google nearly $ 180 million in September for exploiting its dominance in the mobile operating system and apps market.

Google is also reportedly facing the threat of new antitrust proceedings from US authorities over the power of Silicon Valley conglomerates in the online advertising market.

The latest figures are based on the accelerating pandemic trends of people who use the Internet for shopping, work, learning and entertainment.

E-commerce advertisers, like ads on YouTube video platforms, are particularly lucrative for Google.

Google’s results said it made $ 20.5 billion in the most recent quarter, the same day Microsoft announced a quarterly revenue surge driven by demand for cloud computing. Revenue increased 22% from the previous quarter last year to $ 43.5 billion.

And the day before, Facebook announced that third-quarter profits increased to $ 9.2 billion, up 17%, and user ranks increased to 2.91 billion.

Strong financial figures have been brought in as major social networks fight new crises since former employee Frances Haugen leaked a series of internal investigations showing that he knew of potential harm to the site. I did.

Twitter posts loss

But Twitter posted a net loss of $ 537 million in the quarter after resolving a lawsuit alleging that investors were misunderstood about slowing user growth on Tuesday.

Despite a surge in revenue thanks to strong advertising sales, Twitter posted an operating loss of $ 734 million, boosted by a settlement of more than $ 800 million.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/business/google-parent-alphabet-profit-soars-to-over-18-billion-2589156 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos