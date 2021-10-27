Manus exhibiting Neuro Motor pen at Medica 2021





Manus Neurodynamica, which develops and sells products and technologies for neuromotor assessment, will participate in the ABHIUK Pavilion of MEDICA 2021 to present non-invasive technologies that support the early and accurate diagnosis of dementia and cognitive impairment.

The NeuroMotor Pen (NMP) is a patented combination of multiple sensors built into a digital pen, software for managing standardized tasks, and a cloud-based analytics engine with a decision support system. It is a system with CE mark. The device allows users to record non-invasively and analyze subtle limb and hand movement parameters, enabling quantification of fine motor skills. These parameters are used as digital biomarkers to provide clinicians with objective information about dyskinesia and support the diagnosis and monitoring of Parkinson’s disease and other neuromotor disorders.

NeuroMotor Pen is a monitoring (symptom tracking) tool that provides objective measurements with automatic record keeping. It provides non-invasive assistance in diagnosis and provides a low-cost alternative to brain scanning. Accuracy provides an advantage, especially for measuring response to dopamine agonists. Currently, no other device can measure fine motor skills with the same level of accuracy.

As a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, disruptive techniques can help timely diagnostic decisions, improve pathway efficiency, improve long-term clinical outcomes, and reduce costs.

CEO Rutger Zietsma said: Join MEDICA’s ABHI UK Pavilion to present innovative technologies designed to radically improve patient diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and other neuromotor disorders. With the NeuroMotor Pen, you can reduce the cost directly in diagnosing the disease instead of the more expensive method. This product supports timely and accurate diagnosis and promotes early treatment. In addition, symptom tracking can help optimize treatment and, for many patients, delay exacerbations to the point of increased intervention and care costs. We look forward to meeting new partners and distributors at this event.

Clinical trials and more than 10 years of research have demonstrated that NeuroMotor Pen can detect these early signs with over 80% accuracy and sensitivity. The device is implemented in both primary care, which supports professional referral decisions, and Parkinson’s disease professional services, which support diagnostic and patient monitoring activities.

Manus Neurodynamica is also piloting future product versions to assess extrapyramidal side effects of antipsychotics that may optimize treatment and reduce side effects. In addition, a product that combines motor skill evaluation and cognitive evaluation with application to early detection of dementia is under development. Only about 68% of people over the age of 65, who are estimated to have dementia, are diagnosed. Early detection is recognized as maintaining functional capacity and significantly increasing the likelihood of postponing points of escalation that require additional care and support at home or in a care facility. New screening techniques are needed to correctly identify affected patients.

Paul Benton, ABHI’s International Managing Director, said: We are pleased that they have chosen to launch an innovative device at the ABHI Pavilion. We look forward to your support at MEDICA.

MEDICA will be held from November 15th to 18th, 2021, and throughout the show Manus will be located in Hall 16 Stand K42 of the ABHIUK Pavilion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/manus-to-showcase-neuromotor-pen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos