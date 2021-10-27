Pikmin Bloom: How Niantic and Nintendo’s New Game Combines Walking, Memory and AR





Pikmin Bloom is a game of walking, flower planting, memories … and mapping.

Niantic

Sitting in a park near a local coffee shop, watches became a hot topic on a beautiful autumn day. Something happened with my Pikmin. Open the Phone app and use augmented reality to project some Pikmin onto the table next to the coffee. Pikmin, a little plant-like character from Nintendo’s long-standing game series, has recently come with me on my morning walk. They help me plant flowers nearby.

We are in beta testing Niantic’s Pikmin Bloom, a mobile game created in collaboration with Nintendo. This mobile game is gradually rolling out around the world starting this week, including Australia and Singapore. In a way, it looks like a philosophical successor to Pokemon GO. In other respects, it’s completely different.

When Niantic announced the Pikmin game earlier this year, I didn’t know what to expect. I thought this game would include collaborative puzzle solving, just like the original Nintendo game. Pikmin is a Nintendo franchise lesser known than Pokemon and Mario, but flower-headed forest creatures have existed since the 2001 GameCube era. Twenty years later, they are Niantic’s ambassadors for a new type of global map-based community. A game that includes walking, lifelog memories (what I’ve been thinking about for a while), and planting flowers everywhere.

What is the ultimate goal of the game? For now, I don’t know.

The life log of the game and the atmosphere of planting flowers are Nintendo-like, and it feels like Pokemon Goish.

Niantic

Shigeru Miyamoto, a Nintendo game design legend who came up with the idea of ​​Pikmin in the first place, described Pikmin Bloom in a recorded video as follows. .. And now, with Pikmin Bloom and your smartphone, you will be able to find them everywhere. “

“This is a smartphone app designed to make your time outside, perhaps your daily walk, more enjoyable and enjoyable,” Niantic CEO John Hanke said in a zoom conversation with a reporter. “And it’s designed for people all over the world.” Hanke brings the appeal of this game to a wide range of age groups, in contrast to other games of the company like Pokemon Go, another distinguishing feature. I consider it to be. Gender, and different family structures of all kinds. “

Pikmin Bloom feels like a gaming fitness experience in many ways. Free-to-play games are designed to inspire people to take a walk or discover new places. It can turn steps into rewards for earning seeds that sprout Pikmin, or nectar that feeds Pikmin and produces petals that it collects. Similar to how Pokemon Go works, there are also in-game coins available for purchase to get additional boosts.

Pikmin on the park table over a cup of coffee.

Scott Stein / CNET

“It’s about being able to collect, explore maps, find flowers, and collect these different types of pigments that can be obtained based on different location types,” said Niantic UX Design Tokyo. Studio director Madoka Katayama explains. But there are new elements of the game that will obviously be more than that. Pikmin Bloom uses a shared world map like Pokemon GO, so flowers from other places may be planted nearby.

According to Niantic, I couldn’t try it yet, but occasionally you could invite another player to plant a flower with you. Sometimes huge flowers bloom and, like Pokemon Go’s Jim, a group of people can plant flowers around it … calm and supportive?

Niantic CEO John Hanke said details haven’t been announced yet, but like Pokemon Go, there will be sponsorships and partnerships with local retailers.

I kept looking at how Bloom was using augmented reality. Everything in the game is, in a sense, AR (overlaid on a location-based map of your location in the world), but Pikmin can optionally overlay it on the world using a phone camera. The effect so far feels like a photo shoot for social sharing. According to Katayama, there are plans to use AR in more advanced ways in Pikmin in the future.

It reminds me of a few years ago Nintendo 3DS step counting, a gamed fitness app. This was a small mini-game that turned daily steps into play coins and rewards (some games grew flowers). Pikmin Bloom works with Apple Health and Google Fit to get daily steps. A notification pops up on your Apple Watch, asking you to come back and see what rewards are waiting for you. However, there is no further smartwatch integration yet.

I also wonder about the memory part of the game. Pikmin Bloom embarks on a lifelog atmosphere, displaying daily calendar entries that record steps and showcase the collected Pikmin, and are invited to add meaningful photos of the day along with captions. “These are small memories that are often lost, and what Pikmin Bloom does is package them like small, memorable and memorable treasures that you can easily look back and appreciate,” says Katayama. Says.

A small memory book begins to be built from there, but for now there is no way to download that memory book and store it outside Pikmin Bloom. “We are planning to work on ways to share them, and we are thinking of ways to allow people to retain this data,” Katayama adds.

Does Pikmin Bloom keep me wanting to take a walk? How much does the game evolve when people start playing? For now, it’s really impossible to know. But as Niantic (and many other companies) continue to explore the meaning of AR games on the phone, Pikmin Bloom reminds us where future fitness experiences can evolve. You can also see.

