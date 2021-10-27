Verizon Climate Resilience Award for Further Innovation of Technology-Based Climate Solutions





New York-News Direct-Verizon

New York, October 26, 2021 / 3BL Media /-Verizon today launches and launches the first Climate Resilience Prize to recognize and promote climate resilience solutions in collaboration with GreenBiz and the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Climate Resilience Center. We announced the application period. The results have been proven and we are ready to expand our community and have a positive impact. The prize pool is $ 500,000 and will be divided into three winners. The Climate Resilience Award aims to recognize innovative in-market solutions to reduce the impact of climate change on risky communities. This initiative is part of Citizen Verizon, a company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress.

Rose Stuckey Kirk, Verizon’s Chief Corporate Social Responsibility, is committed to innovating next-generation solutions at Verizon to address the effects of climate change and make the world better than we have found. increase. We know that we will use the network of innovators to develop the solutions we need. This Climate Resilience Award is one way to drive game-changing ideas and expand proven results, so everyone has a fair chance of prospering as a climate. It will change.

The application officially opens today at the GreenBizs VERGE 21 conference and ends on November 30, 2021. Three winners will be announced at the GreenBiz 22nd Annual Conference in February. A jury of industry experts will select winners in each award category, including next-generation technology solutions, front-line community-driven solutions, and nature-based solutions. The Climate Resilience Prize application is limited to innovators who show results in real-world applications, are active in the market, and are ready to extend their solutions based on their considerations. Interested participants can sign up now at www.greenbiz.com/verizon-prize.

The announcement of the Verizon Climate Resilience Award follows the recent announcement of the company’s third $ 1 billion green bond, whose net revenue is expected to be fully allocated to renewable energy. Verizon is currently a leading renewable energy company buyer in the United States and has 14 VPPAs with a total renewable energy capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatts (GW). In addition to its commitment to zero operational emissions by 2035, the company has recently been expected to help its solution avoid 20 million metric tonnes (MT) of CO2e annually by 2030. Also announced.

In April, Verizon launched the Forward for Good Accelerator with the goal of promoting meaningful social change through cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, MEC, AI and XR. This social impact innovation program focuses on start-ups with new solutions to the problem of imminent social impact. The first cohort will focus on promoting climate justice for those who are disproportionate to the effects of climate change, deploying solutions that provide early wildfire detection and mapping services, and radar meteorological satellites. Includes a hurricane warning venture that measures sea breeze. The second cohort is currently accepting applications for innovation for persons with disabilities until November 8. This is to help individuals with disabilities lead a more independent life and / or expand technology solutions to remove barriers for people with disabilities. Startups accepted into the 16-week program will have access to the wealth of resources Verizon has to offer. This includes $ 50,000 in funding to extend cutting-edge technology solutions and guidance from key subject matter experts.

For more information on Verizon’s climate protection efforts, please visit CitizenVerizon.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), founded June 30, 2000, is the world’s leading provider of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and based around the world, Verizon generated $ 128.3 billion in revenue in 2020. The company delivers data, video and voice services and solutions on award-winning networks and platforms to meet customer demands for mobility and reliability. Network connectivity, security, and control.

Citizen Verizon is a company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress. Citizen Verizon fulfills its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate and ensuring that people have the skills they need for their future work. To support Verizon. Through Citizen Verizon and the key pillars of digital inclusion, climate protection and human prosperity, the company will provide digital skills training to 10 million young people by 2030, and 1 million SMEs will succeed in the digital economy. We are working to support the resources for. By 2030 and 2035, the business will achieve net zero emissions and by 2030 will prepare 500,000 individuals for future work. Find out more at CitizenVerizon.com.

