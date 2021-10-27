Apple MacBook Pro First Look | M1 Processor





When purchasing a MacBook Pro, you can now choose between two new Apple-designed processors, the M1 Pro or M1 Max.

Each is more powerful than the M1 processor, which debuted on the 2020 MacBook Air, with more complex tasks such as rendering 3D models, compiling thousands of lines of code, and connecting audio projects and countless devices in apps such as Logic Pro. It can be processed efficiently.

What sets M1Pro and M1Max apart is the number of CPU and GPU cores they have. In general, the more cores you have at your disposal, the faster your model will perform challenging chores. The base M1 Pro has 8 compute (CPU) cores and 14 graphics (GPU) cores, while the top-level M1 Max has 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores.

Obviously, it’s so much power under your fingertips.

According to Apple, the high-end M1 Max is designed for people working with 8K video, multicam video (scenes shot from multiple angles), or complex 3D models.

I don’t do those things, but I’m a weekend photographer.

So, for a hike in the Hudson Valley of New York, we’ll soon see the new Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone look online, take about 150 photos and load them into the popular MacBook Pro photo management app Luminar AI. bottom. Then I dig in as usual, fix them, and run Luminar’s recommended presets (think of it as an enhanced Instagram filter) to get a particular look.

It was amazing how fast the MacBook Pro processed photos. Downloading the Android file transfer app actually took longer than importing all 150 images.

And when it came to applying edits, the results were almost instant. Load your photos, select a preset category (in this case a scenery collection), then explore the presets to find what you clicked on: Clear & Sharp, Fast Fix, Pleasant Touch, Volume Increase, Simple, or Sunny ..

Leaping from one image to the next, increasing contrast and saturation was seamless and immediate. Imagine doing it dozens of times. Then you will begin to understand the benefits of that speed.

Then I repeated all of the above on a MacBook Air with an M1 with 8 CPU cores and 7 GPU cores. No complaints, but the presets that are applied immediately on the MacBook Pro take as long as two seconds to render on Air.

Is a 1-2 second shave per edit worth an extra $ 1,000? If you are a professional photographer, you bet. If you’re a hobbyist like me, that may not be the case, but it will still be difficult to get back into the air knowing what I know now.

