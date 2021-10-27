A big bet on Google by SADA Systems has left the company $ 1 billion in bookings.





SADA Systems knows one or two things about making tough calls. Cloud-focused MSP sold its business two years ago and focused on Google, the third largest cloud player on the market.

In March 2019, the Los Angeles-based company sold its then-valued Microsoft business to solution provider Core BTS, allowing it to pay all attention to its Google Cloud business. According to Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA Systems, the company has made a big bet that specialization will help drive growth.

“We’ve decided to go in the opposite direction of our competitors. We’re going to go all-in with the No. 3 cloud player,” he said in an interview at The Channel Company’s NexGen + 2021 event.

The sale of Microsoft at SADA left the company in 2019 with approximately 160 employees. The 21-year-old MSP currently has 510 employees, most of whom are in the United States and Canada.

The bet was rewarded. In 2021, the company’s bookings reached $ 1 billion.

I was out of luck. By focusing on the Google Cloud Platform ecosystem, Safoian said he could leverage niche spaces to help transform his business, as channels and even business customers at the time weren’t fully understood. ..

“Most of the time, the customers migrating to Azure were exactly the same company before and after. They migrated from on-premises Exchange to Office 365 and used it exactly the same,” he said. “All the customers we introduced to Google have changed completely. Their culture has changed, they collaborated differently, and they had to force themselves to learn new and amazing technologies.”

The work has become “transformative, fun and rewarding,” Safoian added.

According to Safoian, SADA was disproportionately important to Google compared to Microsoft, despite running a Microsoft business of about $ 25 million. “We knew it would never be crucial to Microsoft,” he added.

Meanwhile, Google has more regularly incorporated SADA into larger customer engagement. “We felt that what WWT or Presidio did at Cisco was true and we had the opportunity to go all-in early,” Safoian said.

All Solutions, Inc., a solution provider based in Livingston, NJ. Nalit Patel, CEO of, states that channel partners must always make difficult decisions with changes in their business strategies.

Switching can be difficult for any customer base, Patel said, but it’s all about how trusted partners can present changes to their end customers.

For example, when a COVID-19 pandemic occurs, All Solutions “freezes” for 30 days and knows internally what to do to adapt to new sudden customer requirements. According to Patel, the company’s quick thinking has attracted 7-8 new customers and earned 3 years worth of revenue in 6 months, thanks to demand for hardware, services, and new remotework products. I did.

“That’s why we always see the best and the second best varieties,” he said. “We are always on the lookout for what the industry is doing, and if the second best is ready to replace the first, we shift. You have to adapt to it. ”

Safoian of SADA acknowledges his company’s success by having the right people in place who believe the solutions they offer are valuable and transformative.

“In order to win a deal that sells well and can literally move the company in a different direction, we need to have a great sense of responsibility,” he said. That contract, this trip [the customer] Since you are signed up, it can have a big impact on the company. ”

In 2019, the company welcomed Miles Ward, a former Google Cloud director and global leader in solutions, as CTO. According to Safoian, investing in the right people for the job, especially at the executive level, can inspire other talents to join the team.

He said that the biggest mistake a solution provider can make is not only to make difficult decisions, but also to make important and sometimes expensive jobs.

“As for how we would change, we had to go find the best CTO on the planet,” he said. “Many partners are doing something well and say,’I want to buy a boat.’ I hired Miles Ward. It’s like I want to come to work at SADA to get Miles on track. People are crazy. “

