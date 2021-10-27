Innovation Authority Head: Israeli technology success is “magic”





“There is no recipe for creating an innovation ecosystem,” said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israeli Innovation Authority. “Many countries contact us and ask how we can duplicate what we build here. We need to have all the right materials, but we need them to succeed. It’s magic. “

For five months in his position as head of a government agency responsible for addressing the needs of Israel’s high-tech sector, Bin, 54, brings a wealth of wisdom and experience to his work. After being asked to apply for a job three times and refused twice, he has been leading the IIA with 25 years of leadership at some of Israel’s largest companies.

The IIA was created to meet the needs of the entire technology sector, from granting young entrepreneurs to connecting foreign and local businesses to developing innovative projects at the state level. rice field. The Marcha Technology Park in Jerusalem employs more than 150 people after moving from the airport city last year under a law requiring all government agencies to be based in the capital.

It’s like a factory, “says Bin. “We have departments focused on academia, infrastructure, start-ups, growth companies, manufacturing plants, and government policy. Each department is committed to creating an environment where innovation can occur. . “

Bin gives an example of a project undertaken by the IIA to support the development of Israel’s food tech sector, a global innovation leader today. “Six years ago, there was no food tech here,” says Bin. “The startup division has partnered with Strauss to create a food tech incubator in Ashdod. Suddenly, in a very short time there are many companies here and Israel is recognized and invested as one of the world’s leaders. The house is interested, and it all started with this incubator we created for Food Tech. “

Does Bin say that the IIA recognizes all its achievements in creating the industry?

“No, it’s more complicated,” he says. “While there is a general philosophical debate about whether progress is top-down or bottom-up, the IIA and its previous Chief Scientist’s approach is to let the private sector do what it knows. It was to help. In this case, we found that all the secrets to success were there. Without the necessary talents and other factors, the ecosystem would not succeed.

Innovation (credit: INGIMAGE)

“Even if we have all the right materials, we still need the magical sparks mentioned above. In this case, we’ve tweaked the industry to support its development, and the sparks have been studded. In the case, we gave the industry a tweak, but it didn’t work. There is no magic formula. “

The IIA is looking for the most interesting projects to invest throughout the life cycle of innovation, from grants to university research projects and promising early-stage startups to direct investment in development projects in collaboration with startups. “Our aim is to ensure that Israeli technology remains at the forefront of innovation,” says Bin. “We are not going to invest where people are already investing. We need future needs by funding the most risky projects where innovation is three to five years away. Aims to identify. “

The IIA is also promoting large-scale projects with national interests. The highest of these is the National Drone Initiative, which is working to develop a centralized network that can manage hundreds of autonomous drones that deliver commercial and medical products nationwide.

“This is a great example of what we are trying to do,” says Bin. “Many Israeli companies are developing great technology, but skipping Israel and expanding abroad in larger markets. That is, it’s great that the economy benefits from the company’s employment and tax revenues. But the country is not enjoying the fruits of our own innovation. I want you to change that. “

“The drone project brought together local drone companies to allow them to test their products locally before globalization. Regulators here have learned how to adapt to innovation and adopt law before technology. You can learn. Force them to react. We worked with security forces to lead a collaborative initiative to develop and test drones in the air with full control over the airspace. There is no other place in the world where you can do anything. “

“At the same time, self-driving drones will reach the vision of delivering food, products and emergency medical needs, and ultimately moving people. This is a lot to the economy in terms of transportation infrastructure, speed and cost. Benefits. Regulators working in these areas are very risk-averse and learning to understand how such projects work before they are exposed to risk. I can do it.”

Is Drone Delivery Really Our Near Future?

“That’s the question we’re trying to answer,” says Bin. “There are many technical, security, security and commercial aspects we are trying to solve, but I think we are approaching the future of drones delivering luggage to our homes. They will probably come to your pouch. It won’t happen, but it will probably come to your roof, or the parking lot in front of your house. I think we have a 50% or greater chance of success. “

Other innovations in the transportation sector are also underway. “We hope that autonomous taxis will drive here by next year,” says Bin, as well as Mobileye’s Robotaxi, which was announced last month. “We helped regulators create a new law that allows self-driving cars to drive here. A few years ago, when Uber didn’t launch a ride-sharing app here, now Then the way of thinking is different. “

Another project aims to make Israeli roads smarter, but uses data to better manage traffic. “If we can transfer data from all roads to a single database and grant access to government agencies, government agencies can find new ways to manage roads,” says Bin. “The new government now understands that technology is the key to addressing many of the country’s major challenges, and that transportation is an area where Israel has many problems.”

Another pressing national issue that Bin IIA is focusing on is agricultural technology. Israel’s next budget includes controversial new reforms to lower prices for eggs and agricultural products by intensifying competition and increasing imports. As part of the reform, the government will increase funding for agricultural technology projects that improve the efficiency and production of a small number of producers.

“Agricultural reform is definitely a step in the right direction,” says Bin. “Technology can not only create higher value to meet our needs, but also enable us to compete at the world level and continue to export. Currently, we have a competitive advantage over local agriculture. there is no.”

Mr Bin also said he was happy to know that climate change efforts are on the top of the government’s agenda. Last week, the IIA released a report on the growth of this area in Israel in recent years, with one in ten new technology startups focusing on climate technology, and currently about 637 companies are active in this area. He said he was. The government said it had invested a total of $ 280 million to promote research and development of climate technology between 2018 and 2020, led by the IIA.

“Climate change is a major challenge for humankind, and we must find a more cost-effective way to produce food while producing less gas,” says Bin. “We are deeply involved in this issue and will change the world.”

Israel’s lack of human capital is a very pressing concern for Bin. The shortage of workforce available is hampering the progress of the rapidly growing technology ecosystem. According to a government report, the workforce currently lacks about 13,000 to 20,000 engineers and tech talent, and 60% of tech companies report that it is difficult to hire the right staff.

There are new government initiatives being created to increase the pool of workforce by importing workers, but critics say they are just band-aids that will hide deeper problems.

“We need better education and technical training, but growth cannot come from education alone,” says Bin. “It can’t be done fast enough. Over the next five years, there will be 150,000 to 250,000 new jobs, so 50-80% growth is needed. Is Israel making more Jews Aliyah? Whether former Israelis are returning home or non-Jews are working here, new talent needs to be brought in from all over the world, and like Arabs and ultra-Orthodox, in the technology ecosystem. Further efforts need to be made to consolidate the undervalued population. Women are also less prominent in this area than they can. We are looking for ways to achieve that. We need to build the right connections, find the right people, and create a regulatory and tax environment that makes people want to come and work here. “

Is Israel at risk of losing its technological advantage?

“Looking at reports of poor academic performance in Israeli science can be worrisome. Increasing investment in state education is important, but it is outside our jurisdiction. Improving student performance is not a matter of spending more money, but seeing how the system is structured to improve educational methodologies and give schools, methodologies a higher level of autonomy. I think it’s about giving. Let’s start from there. “

In so many innovation areas under his jurisdiction, which technology does Bin think is the most exciting? “I’m excited about all the technology,” he smiles and thinks a bit. “Artificial intelligence is trying to change our lives in ways we can’t imagine. In 10 to 20 years or more, AI has become smarter than humans and is now new in ways we can’t imagine. There is a theory that you will be able to invest in products and do your own research. One of the projects we are working on is the national program of AI, where the government will create and regulate AI infrastructure. We are investing in the development of. It’s very exciting. “

Bioconvergence is another exciting new development. “In technology, most innovations occur in the fields of electronic science and software,” says Bin. “In the last two decades, there have been incredible advances in biology by understanding everything that people don’t understand but are talking about during DNA, RNA, and pandemics. Science now understands the smallest components of life and can be combined with software and electronic devices to create a whole new level of innovation, including new types of medical devices and electronic organs.

Bin, meanwhile, is on the lookout for Israel’s tech ecosystem transforming in the wake of this year’s unprecedented investment in the sector. To date, more than $ 18.5 billion has been invested in Israeli start-ups in 2021. This is more than double the pace of a year’s past funding record, called the era of super-growth.

“The pyramid has flipped,” says Bin. “In the past, Israel had a number of relatively small start-ups that wanted to be acquired, and there were a few international giants with large facilities. Now we have an ecosystem. We have the foundation of hundreds of large Israeli companies to support, while the new government has 21 different ministries that understand the role technology needs to play in order to continue to grow. Other countries ask us how we can recreate our success, but it’s all a matter of magic. “

