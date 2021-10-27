Google almost clears a very high horizontal bar





Advertising revenue surpassed Wall Street’s expectations and surged to $ 53.1 billion year-on-year. Photo: Artur Widak / NurPhoto / Zuma Press

Google needed an up-to-date earnings report to be perfect. It was almost there.

Parent company Alphabet Inc. GOOG 0.65% appeared in the third quarter report as Big Tech’s hottest stock on Tuesday afternoon. Its share has grown 59% so far, easily above the average 18% growth for Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook. This set a high standard for a company’s performance, especially when Apple’s privacy changes and economic underproduction weigh heavily on other companies that rely on Internet advertising.

But Google is doing well. Advertising revenue exceeded Wall Street forecasts, rising 43% year-over-year to $ 53.1 billion. And despite adding nearly 6,000 workers to the roll during the quarter, Google’s spending is relatively restrained, operating profit up 88% year-over-year, and analysts’ forecasts record high. It surpassed $ 21 billion by 17%. Also, for the first time in at least 10 years, the company’s operating margin was slightly above 32%. Free cash flow for the quarter reached a record $ 18.7 billion, up 61% year-on-year.

Still, recent stock executions left no room for error. Revenues for both YouTube ads and Google Cloud surged by more than 40% year-on-year, but still slightly below Wall Street’s forecast. The growth of Google Clouds lags behind the growth of Microsoft’s much larger Azure cloud services over the same period. Software companies reported on Tuesday that Azure revenues were up 50% year-over-year. Alphabet’s share price fell 0.8% following the results.

The pain is probably short-lived. Google’s extensive advertising business is seen as far less vulnerable to recent changes by Apple, limiting the advertiser’s ability to track users through Apple’s devices. Google’s advertising revenue growth outpaced the 33% growth seen in Facebook’s small advertising business over the same period, and its cloud business remains good to take advantage of increased corporate technology spending in the area. It is in position. Google Cloud is still losing money, but it’s a much more defensive investment area than the Metaverse. Facebook told investors Monday that investing in that area alone was cutting $ 10 billion from this year’s operating margin line.

Despite recent practices, inventory is not very expensive. According to FactSet, futures revenue, which is about 26 times the current multiple of the current alphabet, is actually 16% below the Nasdaq Composite’s alphabet in the highest valuation gap for a wide range of indexes over the last five years. Google has challenges, but its business is still being clicked.

