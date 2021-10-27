Honor 50 and 50 Lite drive Google services to arrive in Europe





Honor has returned to Europe with two models, both with Google mobile services, as in the good old days. The two phones are Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite, but some issues need to be resolved. First, the Pro model hasn’t traveled yet (let’s take a quick look at the difference between the two here).

Second, Honor 50 Lite is not Honor 50 SE. The Lite model seems to be based on the Huawei nova 8i, but this model will be available later, so you can expect more details soon.

Honor 50 is already listed on the company’s official online store, HiHonor.com. The UK branch has a countdown of a few hours before the pre-order starts and delivery will start on November 12th. Pre-order by November 11th to get Honor MagicWatch 2 46 mm Sports. It’s free (usually this smartwatch will be 120).

Branch offices in other regions of the online store are also considering starting pre-orders soon. In Continental Europe, the Honor 50 starts at 530 with a unit with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 600 with 8/256 GB of options available. You can choose from four colors: midnight black, emerald green, and frost crystal. And perhaps a limited edition code of ethics. Please note that watch trading seems to be available only in the UK.

I haven’t seen the Honor 50 Lite in the Eurostore yet. This model comes with a 300 price tag for 6 / 128GB phones.

To summarize briefly, the Honor 50 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G, with a 6.57 120 Hz OLED display, 108MP and 8MP cameras on the back, and 32MP, 66W fast charging on the front (% in 70 20 minutes). Your phone is ready to run MagicUI 4.2, which is based on Android 11, with full access to the Google Play Store (and other Google services). This was also true when the phone was launched in Malaysia.

The Honor 50 Lite, on the other hand, features a slightly larger 6.67 display, a 64 MP main camera, and the same 66 W fast charge.

