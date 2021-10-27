The new TTUHSC program aims to inspire research innovation and collaboration. KLBK | KAMC





Lubbock, Texas (Press Release) The following is a press release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The New Innovation Bridge Grant Program is a collaboration between Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) and Texas Tech University (TTU) Innovation Hub, an organized pathway for TTUHSC students and faculty to test and build ideas. Is intended to develop and support. And innovation.

Beginning in January 2022, the program will provide five faculty innovators with $ 10,000 ($ 50,000 total) seed funding to prepare preliminary data for federal innovation grant applications. Faculty members receiving the grant must participate in the selected TTU Innovation Hub Program, which serves as a milestone in the program. In late spring 2022, the grant will provide $ 3,000 ($ 15,000 total) to each of the five student sling health teams. Students will use financial support to bridge innovation to the TTU Innovation Hub for further development.

At Jennifer Phy, DO, and TTU Innovation Hub, Donation Professor of Pain Science and Vice President of Research at TTUHSCs School of Health Professions, PhilSizer, PT, Ph.D., Professor of TTUHSC School of Medicine, to fund the Innovation Bridge Grant Program. Innovation and Entrepreneurship Kimberlygram led a successful effort to win a grant from the CH Foundation.

Founded in 2013 by medical students at Washington University in St. Louis, Sling Health is a national non-profit organization run by students who first tried to confront a number of open clinical problems encountered in hospitals. The TTUHSC Sling Health chapter was established in 2018 to help students alleviate their anxiety about translating their ideas. Sling Health presents three innovation steps: Ideas, Commercialization and Acceleration.

This sling health chapter serves as a pre-incubator for future medical entrepreneurs and inventors in the healthcare field. The program brings together aspiring innovators in health sciences, business and engineering to tackle problems and solve the problems that healthcare professionals are experiencing today, Sizar said. The Innovation Bridge Grant Program is designed for these students.

For STEM students, migrating innovation to the TTU Innovation Hub is the next step in their entrepreneurial journey. However, TTUHSC students usually have little experience in the entrepreneurial process, said Sizer, who is also a faculty sponsor in the Student Organization chapter of the School of Medicine Sling Health. He said they were not familiar with inventions, patents and business plans.

The whole experience is very intense, Sizar continued. The Sling Health chapter will reduce the anxiety of TTUHSC students and introduce the process.

Phy is working with Sizer to establish the Innovation Bridge Grant program. She previously worked with the TTU Innovation Hub to develop an evidence-based diet plan for women with polycystic ovary syndrome. She said exposing new medical devices, medicines, software and other inventions to the public is complex, costly and time consuming.

We are doing research hoping that our findings will be useful someday, but if our discoveries do not reach those who need them, we do not know why we do the research, Said Phy. In the business world, there is a common term called Death Valley, and new businesses struggle between having great ideas and realizing those ideas. The Innovation Bridge Grant Program fills that gap and provides the support, funding and mentoring that researchers need to take their ideas and cutting-edge research outcomes to the next level as quickly as possible.

In the Ideas step, students give a brief presentation about their ideas and participate in a pitch contest. Once they define and consolidate their ideas, they may enter the commercialization step. During commercialization, they discover the people who make up their target customer base while examining their value propositions and target markets.

The final step, acceleration, involves identifying investors and creating an organization. From there, the student and faculty teams set up and launch a company or complete the process to allow TTU to license innovation for further development and sales.

The team of Sling Health students participating in the program will complete several different milestones towards organizing their ideas. Then participate in programs such as the Innovation Hub’s Annual I-Launch Contest and the National Science Foundation Regional I-Corps Program. These programs provide guidance and tips on how to commercialize, start your business, and address specific requirements and issues. industry.

For more information on the Innovation Bridge Grant Program, please email Sizer ([email protected]) or Carleigh Smith ([email protected]).

