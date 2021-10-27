Google’s quarterly profits will skyrocket again as ad sales continue to grow





Google has announced better-than-expected quarterly results.

Google recorded another big leap in quarterly profits on Tuesday, backed by sales in the same antitrust business, the search and advertising business.

Alphabet, the company that owns Google, reported third-quarter earnings of $ 18.94 billion ($ 27.99 per share), up nearly 70% from $ 11.25 billion ($ 16.40 per share) in the year-ago quarter. Did. Revenue increased 41% to $ 65.12 billion. Both figures exceed analysts’ estimates of $ 23.47 in earnings per share and $ 63.45 billion in revenue, according to Yahoo.

“Search is central to our work,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a phone call with analysts after the results were announced. Revenue for the business increased 44% to $ 37.93 billion in the quarter.

Even when Google faces ongoing government and regulatory scrutiny, it delivers powerful results. The company is currently facing several major antitrust proceedings, including a groundbreaking proceeding by the US Department of Justice and two complaints from a bipartisan state coalition. Regulators and prosecutors are investigating everything from Google’s app store to a wide range of business practices for the Android operating system, which continues to reign as the world’s most dominant mobile software platform.

But lawmakers have focused on Google’s dominance in web search and digital advertising. The company handles about 90% of all online searches in the United States. This is an advantage in the market, which is the foundation of large-scale advertising businesses.The advertising business, in turn, produces almost all of the company’s sales

High-tech Titan, based in Mountain View, California, said YouTube ad sales grew 43 percent to $ 7.21 billion, in addition to a surge in search revenue. Sales of the Google Cloud business, which lends server space and artificial intelligence technology to other companies and organizations, increased 45% to $ 499 million due to reduced losses.

Performance did not move the company’s stock price much. In aftermarket trading, Alphabet’s share price fell by less than 1%.

