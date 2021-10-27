With over $ 250 million directed to local businesses, the VP says Chester County’s innovation economy is rising.





The vast, lush Chester County may not seem like a “technology hub” at first, but the groups behind its-based startups count recent victories as a step towards its designation. I am.

The Chester County Council for Economic Development (CCEDC) is celebrating the milestone of reaching $ 253 million in funding for clients of the Ideas x Innovation Network (i2n). Almost $ 2.5 billion consists of tax credits from private capital, grants, state and federal taxes. Patrick Hayakawa, Vice President of Innovation and Marketing at CCEDC, said the funding is an indicator of the region’s economic success.

i2n is servicing early-stage technology and life sciences companies, and its growth will have downstream economic benefits, Kayakawa told Technical.ly. At the heart of i2n is the Keystone Innovation Zone tax credit program, but in addition to funding, founders can also get pitch coaching and access to other founder’s peer groups.

“They don’t feel like they’re doing it alone because they can get guidance and guidance from other experienced companies,” he said. “It’s about having many different components come together.”

Hayakawa said helping startups establish themselves as a viable company over the first three to five years is a top priority, reaching the $ 250 million mark. Said to prove the mode of professional development of his organization and the value of working with the first founder. It’s also rewarding to work with experienced entrepreneurs who have left the company, but he believes he can do more by helping new founders who can track growth in a shorter amount of time. ..

It’s also a way to connect with the founders of an undervalued background, as CCEDC tends to benefit more from the social capital it can offer in entrepreneurial roundtable peer groups.

“People often think of their capital and money [that’s most important] For early-stage businesses, “he said. “There is that element, but just as important is social capital …. We started an entrepreneurial roundtable. At this roundtable, when the first founders hit a wall, the founders got together. You can build a social connection where you can make calls. “

One of the success stories of i2n programming is SOLUtion Medical’s success story of creating a patient-friendly drug delivery system for reconfigurable drugs. The startup has completed an oversubscribed seed round for $ 860,000 and has hired executives in recent months. SOLUtion is currently working on product testing prior to submitting FDA approval.

“I2n was a great resource for financing, brainstorming, partnerships, and meeting other entrepreneurs in our space,” founder Julia Anthony said in a statement. “The marketing of our i2n board has created a relationship with important contacts of major pharmaceutical companies.”

After the $ 253 million fund was counted, Hayakawa saw how it was spent to better understand how those millions of dollars would lead to the Chester economy. I tracked it. He found that companies in the area were already using some of the money they raised to lease office space in the county and buy buildings.

In the future, Mr. Hayakawa believes that this funding will help create local jobs. The region has a history of supporting anchor agencies such as Valley Forge’s Vanguard, which employs a large number of technicians. If you are a first-time sourcing company, you can grow your team with external funding.

“Startups can say,’You can go from the garage to the coworking space, three or four employees,'” he said.

Michael Butler is a member of the 2020-2022 Corps of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Renfest Journalism Institute. -30-

