ZIIP app-operated devices take home skin care to a whole new and unexpected level

October 26, 2021

Oakland, Calif., October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –ZIIP is the award-winning, most technologically advanced home skin care device on the market, taking its capabilities to a whole new level. Responsible for the evolution of beauty technology innovation. Famous as the world’s first and most effective app-connected skin care device, ZIIP introduces an app that provides users with serious, performance-focused expert facials on demand, making it easy to “drop your chin” skin anytime, anywhere. You can put it in. ..

The new ZIP APP was developed in-house using data from over 10 million ZIP treatment downloads made since its launch in 2015. In addition, feedback from the highly loyal ZIIP community and feedback from founder Melanie Simon, who has cared for the last 20 years, has been used for some of the most famous faces in the world. The result is a comprehensive menu of professional-grade at-home treatments and full facial options not previously available with the simplicity of the app.

Thanks to its founder, ZIIP has always combined cutting-edge technology with humane technology. Simon is called “Facial Nikola Tesla” because he can use what is illuminated from the inside of his skin, and David Mason of Silicon Valley is the base engineer behind ZIIP’s patented technology. Together, they have spent the last two years realizing their vision of providing genuine, effective professional facials and treatments on demand. For the first time, ZIIP adds well-thought-out and well-constructed treatment plans, allowing users to literally lay out their roadmap from start to finish.

All ZIIP users will have access to full facials and targeted treatments, including ZIIP OG favorites and freeform options, each marked with a duration and intensity level. Due to the overwhelming demand for long-term regimens, Simon and Mason spent two years developing four long-term treatment plans. This allows users to follow routines of days and weeks that result in the most harmonious and meaningful improvement of the skin. Simon’s tutorial videos allow users to seamlessly guide all treatment options.

The future of professional faces on demand

All ZIP users will see a whole new, easy-to-use and intuitive interface that encourages them to experience a number of customized skin care options with the click of a button. As always, it’s completely free for all ZIP users. The options are:

7 full facials (4-14 minutes each) A comprehensive one-click facial that treats the entire face. Each has a different focus and the desired result. 7 Target Treatments (2-3 minutes each)-These are quick. Fast treatment that expands one area of ​​the face or one specific action. 4 Treatment Plan (6-30 days)-See what happens to your skin when you actually work on ZIIP. A well-thought-out long-term regimen that is tailored for maximum results over a specified time period, whether you are preparing for a large event or not using ZIPP at all. is.

Beginning October 26, 2021, it will be available free of charge to all ZIP users from the App Store and Google Play Store. For a full menu of skin care products, please visit www.ziipbeauty.com.

About ZIIP

ZIIP is the world’s first app-connected home cosmetology device that uses wireless technology to deliver unmatched results to the skin. Through a variety of treatments that combine nanocurrent and microcurrent technologies, ZIIP is the only skin care device built and implemented by world-class beautician Melanie Simon. ZIIP is available at ziipbeauty.com, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Violet Gray, Revolve, GOOP, and other luxury retailers. For more information, please visit www.ziipbeauty.com and @ziipbeauty.

