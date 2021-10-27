Ireland, like the UAE, puts innovation at the forefront of its national economic strategy.





Mohamed Shahin, Senior Market Advisor at Enterprise Ireland MENA, discusses the outlook for the Middle East’s digital economy and how government-led initiatives are driving the growth of the region’s ICT industry.

With smartphones 100% widespread across the country, 5G present, and various government initiatives and strategies in place, the UAE is ambitious to double the size of the country’s digital economy over the next decade. Suitable for realizing the agenda. It currently accounts for about 4.3% of UAE’s GDP, which is equivalent to 100 billion dirhams.

The United Arab Emirates is the first GCC country to launch a series of digital transformation initiatives to encourage people to adopt new technologies early and invest in data management infrastructure before the ICT sector’s outbreak. Promoted growth. Globally.

With its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, strong connectivity and business-friendly environment, the UAE has cemented its position as an ICT innovation hub. More and more global companies are headquartered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, attracting new talent and sophisticated technology to the region as a result.

This week, GITEX will once again bring innovation leaders from around the world to the Dubai World Trade Center with the right theme of creating a bolder digital future together. The annual event serves as a starting point for destroyers to further strengthen the technical capabilities of the region and help meet the demands of digitally savvy consumers.

Irish tech companies are back in Gitex. Many are already doing business with local partners across the UAE and the region, elicited by matching ambitions and innovations across different sectors.

Many Irish tech companies originate from the glittering tech district of Dublin, locally known as the Silicon Dock. Its multilingual and youthful chat focuses on planning, startups, meeting places, who goes where after work, and who has the latest big ideas. This vibrant technology sector is also home to many of the world’s technology giants, making Ireland a hub for innovation. In a rapidly changing world of technology, Ireland like the UAE puts innovation at the forefront of national economic strategy by creating innovative products and services from vibrant sectors competing on the world stage. ..

5G: The basics of preparing for Industry 4.0

The vibrancy of the Middle East over innovation is driven by national agendas developed in the UAE, KSA, Qatar and Oman. The agenda of these countries has also advocated increased investment in eGovernment, an innovative ICT service that supports the vision of smart cities, in recent years. , Next-generation healthcare and education, and smart mobility.

The GCC government is rapidly adopting cloud services and is currently moving into the future, including world-class 5G and AI capabilities. Carriers are in control of the commercial deployment of 5G services.

Irish innovation plays an integral role in achieving the agenda of these countries. Companies like Xunison provide all-in-one devices, SaaS management platforms, and mobile applications to Middle Eastern carriers. The Dublin-based company recently signed an exclusive development and supply agreement with Saudi Arabia’s leading communications service provider, STC (Saudi Telecom Company), to develop and supply the latest smart home and consumer communications technologies.

Another major Irish company with successful telephone companies in the region is Aubren. Aubren offers unique, innovative air management and energy-efficient communication cooling solutions that allow operators to save nearly 50% annually on cooling costs. Any climate that provides significant economic savings while providing the advanced cooling needed to keep your network operating at optimal performance.

AI: Important Growth Opportunities

As Middle Eastern companies approached the adoption of cloud-based models, the region became a favorable market for global machine learning and data science solution providers. Innovative Irish technology has been introduced throughout GCC, and investment in software-based systems has increased significantly in recent years.

Leading companies in the region are using Getvisibility, an Irish-born data governance software. The software uses state-of-the-art AI to classify and protect documents and emails in real time, provide risk and compliance assessments, and sensitive data.

UAE’s smart initiatives, openness to collaboration and robust IoT infrastructure are driving future smart knowledge-based economic growth leveraging innovation, research, science and technology.

The UAE is embracing and expanding the opportunities of the digital economy, not only to generate significant economic benefits, but also to transform the domestically prosperous technology ecosystem and support the people who have grown up in the country. Not only does it also attract the world’s leading technology talent.

AI alone, PWC predicts that this technology will contribute up to $ 320 billion to the Middle East economy, and the UAE has already made significant and exciting advances in this area. Similar to Ireland’s Silicon Dock, the same vibrancy is emerging in the region, creating wider opportunities and realizing ambitions to be achieved. Opportunities for Irish companies to work with local partners to contribute to this ambitious agenda are important. It’s an opportunity to benefit everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahawultech.com/features/ireland-like-the-uae-is-putting-tech-innovation-front-and-centre-in-its-national-economic-strategies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos