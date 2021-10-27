Flexible work and innovation bring great economic boost





According to a new Citrix study, the adoption of new technologies and work methods last year increased revenues by $ 678 billion across the industry. According to The Era of Hyper Innovation, last year’s investment in new technologies and flexible working models increased revenues by $ 678 billion across industries around the world. And the stage for continuous growth is set.

This report is based on interviews with 1,200 business leaders in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy at Citrix, says that if a pandemic proves something, the innovation can happen anywhere. Though skeptical at first, business leaders are now aware of the benefits of flexible work and are quick to adopt models, along with tools and processes that enable employees to create and innovate wherever they are. It is moving to.

The main findings of the report are as follows:

Turbocharger innovation

Face-to-face collaboration and successful innovation were once synonyms. But technology has changed this.

Approximately nine out of ten business leaders in The Era of Hyper Innovation survey say that the deployment and adoption of new pandemic-inspired work tools has significantly improved the way individuals and teams interact. Eighty percent also expect organizations to enter super-innovation in the next 12 months, resulting in more ideas than ever before.

Rethinking collaboration

In the absence of face-to-face communication, employees find new ways for respondents to lead to an era of hyper-innovation, significantly improve collaboration between individuals and teams, and drive innovation.

Ninety-three percent of those surveyed believe that the increase in digital collaboration has led to more diverse opinions and broader ideas from across the organization. And 80% say they came up with more creative ideas themselves because they had more free time to think during the pandemic.

Promote growth

Whereas traditional mechanisms such as new customer acquisition, new market expansion, and additional marketing activities were the main drivers, the organizations surveyed as part of the era of hyper-innovation grew in last fiscal year. Almost half of the money is attributed to innovation, specifically the next driver:

Adopting new technologies: 16% New products and / or services: 14% New ways of working: 14% Acquiring new clients / customers: 12% Expanding / entering new markets: 12% Additional marketing activities: 11% New partnerships : 10 Merger and acquisition ratio: 4%

To take advantage of this trend, business leaders are shifting their focus to new products and services. Of those surveyed, 69% say they will increase their R & D investment over the next 12 months and 28% will maintain their current levels, while planning cuts are only 3%.

Innovation is not a coincidence, according to Minahan. Companies that enable their employees to do their best work, backed by the right technology and work models, can do so and enjoy the benefits that our research can offer.

