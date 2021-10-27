USB Security Free Download





USB Security Overview

USB Security is a reliable and powerful USB security tool that helps you prevent data leakage and copying of your important information by locking all USB drives, CDs, DVDs or external drives that do not belong to you. This smart tool uses advanced data leak prevention technology which prevents your important files and data from being duplicated to any storage device, an effective application that provides the best protection against any threats that can enter through a connected USB device. You have complete control over every drive on your system. It also completely blocks other unauthorized devices in order to keep your information safe, it supports USB drive, flash disk, secure digital card, thumb drive, pen drive, removable storage, ipod and more. You can also download IRISmart Security Free Download.

USB Security is a comprehensive security tool that allows you to maintain security with all types of USB drives from any kind of threats such as viruses, malware, and more. It intelligently scans the USB device and displays a detailed list of found threats if any. You don’t even need to manually scan your flash drive. It also has delete button and quarantine buttons and it also uses strong and powerful encryption algorithms to help you encrypt all folders and also unprotect them as well. When encryption is applied to a specific folder, the user will never see the folder again through the original Windows Explorer. This is a very useful tool that can add an extra layer of protection for your storage devices as it features a password protection system to make sure no other user can access, modify or uninstall the software settings. It has the ability to automatically send email notifications and restrict the account for some time if users enter the wrong password more than five times. USB Security has an amazingly modern and simple user interface with different tools and options present on the right side of the interface where users can navigate and can encrypt and decrypt required folders with a single click. You can also download McAfee Endpoint Security 2021 Free Download.

USB Security Features

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after USB Security free download

USB Security Technical Setup Details

Software Full Name: USB SecuritySetup File Name: USB.Security.3.0.0.93.rar Setup Size: 1.5MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Done Add it on: 27 Developers: USB Security

System Requirements for USB Security Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or above Free USB Security Download

