How to implement new marketing technologies to drive innovation





Dave Mankowski, Chief Growth Officer of CX software company Bounteous, said at a recent MarTech conference that big companies will win digitally by continually innovating the brand experience with innovative results.

But many of these digital wins are not easy. In Mankowskis’ experience, innovation is often slower than expected. Even the retail industry as a whole shows signs of slow change. In the retail industry as a whole, only 20% of retail is digital through e-commerce.

Both the challenge of innovation and the opportunity to move it forward exist within the organizational structure, but it is up to marketers to understand the key impetus for winning change.

According to Mankowski, you can do things better and get the results of change by unleashing the potential that already exists in your enterprise.

Mistakes to Avoid in Marketing Technology

Mankowski explained that the company isn’t moving too fast at this point, nor is it because there’s great potential for results.

For example, if a company decides to invest in a new technology, failure or success can depend on avoiding the following mistakes:

I’m not asking the right questions. Marketers need to be prepared with the right questions, as companies need to gain important insights from technology. For example, 90% of companies invest in AI marketing, but few are getting the results they expect, Mankowski said.

Not enough to implement new tools on the stack. Marketers need to make sure that new technologies are producing results in the form of insight and performance.

It’s done with one. No one really says that they are taking a one-stop approach to digital transformation, but in many cases, even with a roadmap, it becomes a series of individual actions, more or less one execution. It will be carried out as an effort made. ..

An important part of the implementation is ensuring that the new technology works with other tools in the stack. Transformation happens as marketers take this momentum and continue to innovate with additional tools and features.

It is not organized around innovation. Marketing, marketing operations teams, and IT members are the organizational center of marketing innovation.

If they don’t really organize around new technology and innovation goals, momentum will be lost, Mankowski said.

To truly win digitally, you need to know your talents and specific team structures and methods to actually drive the interaction between teams, he added.

Customer data activation

Marketing innovation also relies on data activation across the organization. The main approaches to ensuring that activation is done in your business are:

strategy. Just because innovation can get bogged down in an organization’s roadmap does not mean that an organization should not pay close attention to the strategies needed to implement new tools.

Jonathan Weber, Vice President of Data Strategy and Bountius Activation, needs to think about business goals, prioritize them appropriately, and ultimately develop a roadmap to drive solution design to achieve them.

data. Weber suggested that your innovation will be further influenced by the data you may have, as well as the existing customer data you have.

The key is how to collect that data, how to collect it, and ultimately a unified profile of the customer, and how to manage the governance and compliance around it.

insight. According to Weber, it starts with simple reports and dashboards, and then evolves into complex analysis and forecasting.

Perhaps your team will consider using machine learning models and AI solutions to enable this type of analytical insight.

experience. Weber says it uses these insights to create audiences and apply them to activation channels.

The most important part of the innovation process is to make sure your organization is clear about the solutions and goals they want to achieve with the new technology, and then ask difficult questions about the right technology to achieve those goals.

Click here for the full presentation of the MarTech conference.

About the Author Chris Wood leverages over 15 years of reporting experience as a B2B editor and journalist. At DMN, he was Deputy Editor-in-Chief, providing his own analysis of the outlook for evolving marketing technology. He interviewed technology and policy leaders, from Canva CEO Melanie Perkins to former Cisco CEO John Chambers to Vivek Kundra, who was appointed by Barack Obama as the country’s first federal CIO. He is particularly interested in how new technologies such as voice and blockchain are disrupting the marketing world as we know it. In 2019, he moderated a panel on the “Innovation Theater” at Fintech Inn in Vilnius. In addition to industry-focused marketing-focused reports such as Robotics Trends, Modern Brewery Age, and AdNation News, Wood has also contributed to KIRKUS, blogging fiction, criticism, and poetry in several major books. I am contributing to. He studied English at Fairfield University and was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. He lives in New York.

