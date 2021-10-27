Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Dates, Costs, New Features, Editions: A Guide to Everything You Need to Know





“Call of Duty” goes back to the past again.

Just two years after Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Sledgehammer Games people are back in World War II with the latest in a long-standing first-person shooter franchise.

Call of Duty Vanguard is the 18th installment in the famous video game series and has similar settings, but with a number of features that “Call of Duty” fans like or dislike, depending on what they see. There is. that.

In addition to the resurgence of the popular zombie game mode that continues the story that began with Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War, there are some gameplay mechanics tweaks made by Sledgehammer Games prior to the November game release. Feedback from the open beta of the game was mixed.

Here’s what you need to know for the next “CoD”:

Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date Release Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be on the shelves on Friday, November 5, 2021. Regardless of pre-order, the game will be released worldwide that day.

Call of Duty: Vanguard priceStandard: $ 69.99 (PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X); $ 59.99 (PlayStation 4 / Xbox One) Final: $ 99.99 (all consoles)

There are two editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The Standard edition has only basic games and no additional features of $ 69.99 or $ 59.99 depending on the console you own.

The Ultimate edition is digital only and includes the following in addition to the basic games:

Battle Pass Bundle (Season Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skip); Task Force One Pack (3 Operator Skins and 3 Weapon Blueprints and Tracer Round); 5 Hours Double XP Call of Duty: Vanguard New Features

The core gameplay of Call of Duty hasn’t changed, but there are some new features and game modes that fans can look forward to this year.

Patrol: This game mode is similar to hardpoint, but instead of a static capture point that pops up throughout the map, the capture point moves along a set path in the map. Destructible Environment: Campers hide behind walls, beware of new destructible objects and environments, corners, carboard boxes, etc. are no longer viable options. The “Vanguard” has a destructive element and the cover may not be as safe as you might think. Weapon Mounting Changes: In Modern Warfare, players were introduced to static weapon mounting on objects. Vanguard returns the mechanic, but allows the player to not only stand still with the weapon attached, but also slide along the top or edge of the cover. Blind Fire Mechanic: Players will be able to blind fire from behind. Cover, this sounds like a really really bad idea for “Call of Duty” players. CallofDuty: Vanguard Multiplayer

The gameplay of the new “Call of Duty” game is about the same. In addition to the “Patrol” game mode, there are also some details for the next release.

Twenty maps will be available at launch. Sixteen of these maps contain core 6v6 game modes, and the remaining four play 2v2 game modes. The “Battle Pacing” option will be implemented. So if you like desperate play in Rust or Shipment, you can choose the mode that suits your gameplay. Gun Fight is back, this time expanded as “Champion Hill”, and a mini game will appear. -A game between eight different teams.

