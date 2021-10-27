Pikmin Bloom has been released-I played it, and it’s fun





Nintendo’s latest mobile game is Pikmin Bloom. The publisher has partnered with Pokmon Go Studio Niantic to create a new kind of augmented reality walking companion app. Instead of Pokemon, Pikmin Bloom is about franchising the game’s famous walking plant creatures.

Pikmin Bloom will be available today in Australia and Singapore. It will also be rolled out in other regions in the coming days. It’s available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android.

I’ve spent a few days actually experiencing the app and have enjoyed it so far. Pikmin Bloom is a colder version of Pokemon Go. The idea here is to go for a walk with Pikmin and grow virtual flowers along real-world paths. Along the way, you’ll find seedlings that grow more Pikmin and a variety of fruits to feed the crew of plant creatures. If you give them red fruits, they produce red flower seeds. You can then go for a specific walk and plant red flowers along a specific path.

Once you level up, you can send Pikmin to the expedition. In these expeditions, you’ll form a team of Pikmin to pick up special items nearby. A mechanic who can keep going in Bloom even if he can’t go for a walk.

Overall, the impact of the game is fairly small. No one else in my area has access to the game yet, but if it does, I don’t think the game will be stressful about other players exchanging my flowers. Instead, covering the world with flowers seems to be a supportive and additive movement. And I think it’s fun and good reason to go for a walk.

