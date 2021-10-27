Apples MacBook Pro is a GPU-type warning to Nvidia and AMD.





Apple hit Intel hard with its first M1 chip and significantly improved performance with the 2020 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. In less than a year, it’s starting to compete with AMD and Nvidia’s best GPUs. The new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max gives you a first glimpse of how well the Apple M1 chip can scale to deliver raw performance comparable to the discrete graphics cards commonly found on Windows-powered laptops. increase.

Nvidia has sought to attract many Apple professional and creative customers with Studio laptops, but Apple has not only fixed the mistakes made with the MacBook’s port selection and keyboard, but also tailored it to performance. Scaled up the M1 chip. I’m also looking forward to 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. As a result, creative professionals get excited and it’s easy to see why.

While Windows laptops have seemed more and more attractive to the Mac crowd over the last five years, Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are rebalancing, especially in the area of ​​GPUs. They look like early warning shots in competition with AMD and Nvidia. Apple seems confident that it can deliver the same performance as a top discrete graphics card while significantly reducing power consumption. It’s all part of Apple’s ambitious plan to completely migrate its Mac lineup to Apple Silicon by the end of 2022, giving a glimpse of what the company will bring to its most powerful Mac, the towering Mac Pro. can do.

Apple compared the M1 Max with two RTX 3080 laptops.Image: Apple

Apple proudly compared the new M1 Max chip with two high-end Windows laptops last week, saying that the M1 Max can use 100W less power and can provide the same relative performance near or better than the Nvidias GeForce RTX 3080 mobile chip. Insisted. The M1 Max, which may be Apple’s largest chip ever manufactured, integrates graphics into a system-on-chip (SoC) architecture when compared to its own separate RTX 3080 card.

There’s a warning, but it wasn’t just talking: early reviews seem to support some of Apple’s claims. Anandtech found that both the M1 Pro and M1 Max work well with productivity-focused loads, and GFXBench tests could even beat the RTX 3080 laptop with the Intels Core i9-11980HK flagship notebook processor. rice field. These are the types of loads that M1Max is expected to work well, especially given Apple’s efforts to improve the chip for productivity tasks.

YouTuber Dave2D found that M1Max is slightly slower than the equivalent RTX3080 system for Adobe Premiere Pro tasks, and that M1Max’s performance depends on the work involved. The Dave2Ds test took 10 minutes and 17 seconds to render Adobe Premiere Pro, while the same rendering took only 4 minutes and 16 seconds using Apples Final Cut Pro software.

It’s the game that M1Max and M1Pro actually fall. The M1 Max works like the Shadow of the Tomb Raider RTX 3060 system. Midrange games may be impressive for SoCs, but it’s a shame when compared to Apple’s claim, as the RTX 3060 is a significant step down from the RTX 3080 as well as the RTX 3070. Tests from Anandtechs have also shown that the flagship M1 Max offers less than half the performance, an example of a Borderlands 3 RTX 3080 laptop. While still reviewing Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, I also found that the M1 Max was almost comparable to the RTX 3060 notebook for gaming.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro includes some impressive GPU performance.Photo by Amelia Holowati Clares

Given the fact that most macOS cross-platform games are still x86 and macOS has never really become a gaming platform, it’s not surprising to see M1Max struggling here. So, from another perspective, Apple is already in line with the RTX 3060, without the benefit of game developers optimizing for the M1 chip. This is an impressive start for Apple, even if there are still no signs that the Mac will attract optimized games in the future.

That’s also impressive considering the relationship between power consumption and thermal headroom. We’ve already seen the differences that fans make with the MacBook Pro 13-inch model compared to the fanless MacBook Air. Now I was looking at what it could do with a 140W power adapter and a larger 14 or 16 inch chassis to dissipate heat. What can Apple do with the iMac or Mac Pro? Can you build a bigger and better GPU with plenty of time and spare time, less heat and power constraints?

It’s clear that Apple’s continued experience with GPUs has paid off in the development of A-series chips, and now in the M1 family of SoCs, Anandtechs Andrei Frumusanu wrote. Simply put, the new M1 SoC proves that Apple can build the kind of large, powerful GPUs needed for high-end machines. AMD and NVIDIA do not need to be applied.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, these big chips are already out there, and Apple is designing two variations for the next desktop Mac Pro, with twice and four times the CPU cores of the M1 Max. And provides GPU core. This provides up to 40 CPU cores and up to 128 GPU cores on very high-end Mac Pro models, a true test of Apple’s ability to extend the benefits of the M1.

For those who find the MacBook Pro’s M1 Pro and M1 Max impressive, there are at least two variations of the new Mac Pro desktop. The number of CPU cores and GPU cores is twice and four times that of M1Max. It has up to 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores at the high end.

Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 18, 2021

AMD is currently offering a Radeon Pro GPU within Apple’s existing Mac Pro model, and if Apple’s core count and performance can be scaled appropriately on the GPU side, how Apple’s own GPU can extend AMD’s Radeon PRO W6000X card You can easily check if it exceeds. Apple is already approaching the mobile RTX 3080 with some tasks using the M1 Max. This was looking forward to what would happen if Apple chip designers could achieve maximum performance with a focus on hardware cooling rather than mobility.

If even more software and games are optimized to take advantage of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and Apple desktop chips bring the performance gains we’ve seen with the M1, Apple will redefine desktop PC performance expectations. You may be heading in the direction. Like redefining expectations for laptop chips at the end of last year.

Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/26/22746371/macbook-pro-m1-max-apple-gpu-performance-nvidia-amd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos