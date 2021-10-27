Google Cloud revenue up 45% to $ 499 million





Google Cloud revenue increased 45% in the third quarter to $ 499 million compared to the same period last year, reflecting significant growth in infrastructure and platform services in addition to Google Workspace. rice field.

This result is slightly below the analyst’s consensus expectation that Google Cloud will generate $ 5.04 billion, primarily from fees received through collaboration and productivity apps between Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace. rice field.

GCP’s revenue growth was the third largest cloud computing provider in the industry after Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, which outperformed the overall performance of Google Cloud.

Ruth Porat, Google’s Chief Financial Officer and parent company Alphabet, said: The company’s earnings announcement, based in Mountain View, California, said today in a phone call with a financial analyst. “The benefits of these solutions are clear to our customers, and they choose to work with us as long-term transformation partners.”

Some of Google Cloud’s strengths are its open, scalable and flexible approach, says Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. By supporting customers from both a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud perspective, he says, he will be able to run workloads anywhere on Google Cloud Platform, Edge, or the data center.

“We don’t consider it all-purpose,” Pichai said. “We want to meet customers the way they want to travel. We want to be customer-centric here … and … where the market goes.”

Pichai outlined some areas he said were driving bigger deals for partners. According to Pichai, data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) continue to be “a fundamental change in what companies are trying to achieve,” and BigQuery, Google Cloud’s fully managed analytics data warehouse, stands out.

“We definitely see the momentum going on there — it’s a source of strength,” he said. “Security continues to be an increasingly important area and a differentiator, given that we have invested in it for over 20 years. We have pioneered Zero Trust. Multi-cloud It continues to be a differentiator. Customer demands are increasing and accepted early on, but above all, we are very focused on the value proposition of the industry. It really helped me get some of the bigger deals … and we keep going. “

Google Cloud’s third-quarter results represent an annual revenue execution rate of $ 19.96 billion, from $ 18.5 billion based on performance in the second quarter of this year and $ 13.78 billion based on the third quarter of last year.

Cloud providers continued to reduce operating losses, which shrank from $ 591 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $ 1.21 billion in the third quarter to $ 644 million in the third quarter.

Overall alphabet result

Alphabet’s overall revenue and revenue in the third quarter easily outperformed analysts’ consensus estimates of a wide range of advertiser spending strengths and increased consumer online activity, as well as strong contributions from Google Cloud. I did.

Overall revenue increased 41% to $ 65.12 billion, up from $ 46.17 billion in the year-ago quarter, Alphabet reports. Net income rose to $ 27.99 from $ 11.25 billion (16.40 EPS) in the third quarter of last year to $ 18.940 billion (EPS).

Analysts expected revenue of $ 63.34 billion and EPS of $ 24.08.

Pichai shows Google’s vision to become an AI-first company in 2016, and five years later, the company’s third-quarter results reflect that investing in AI is building products that are more useful. He said.

“AI and ML itself are the broader and deeper investments we are driving and we are using them throughout our product portfolio,” Pichai said. “The recently launched Tensor and Pixel 6 (smartphones) are good examples. If necessary, we can go deeper into the stack. Cloud-side silicon with a tensor processing unit and client-side Google Tensor are examples. . “

Google Tensor was the first system-on-chip (SoC) manufactured by Google and was described last week as a milestone in machine learning.

Alphabet’s share price, which closed at $ 2,786.17 per share today, rose $ 37.23 (1.35%) by the end of Tuesday’s trading day. Shares fell .92% to $ 2,760.46 in after-hours trading at 8:25 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

