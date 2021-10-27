YouTube finds podcast leads as Spotify expands video podcasts





Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that YouTube was hiring an executive who could oversee the podcast business. At the time, the company confirmed that it was looking for an executive who could oversee and manage its existing podcasting business.

And YouTube seems to have found the person without having to go far.

Kai Chuk, a director or enterprise partnership with digital media on YouTube, will move to the role of podcast lead, The Verge reports. According to Chuks LinkedIn, the executive joined YouTube in 2012 and was responsible for entertainment partnerships in North America. Prior to that, he worked for Bain & Company and MTV Networks.

Streaming audio giant Spotify has begun adoption as it announces that more podcast creators will be able to upload video podcasts to the platform. At this time, Spotify only offers video podcasts for Joe Rogan Experience and higher education by Van Raysan and Rachel Lindsay.

Due to the long upload restrictions, YouTube has become the de facto home for video podcasts. The media also captivated popular YouTube personalities such as Jake Paul and H3H3. However, compared to Spotify, YouTube allows premium users to stream audio only from podcasts. Podcast fans may need to switch between the audio and video versions of the podcast app.

However, this is subject to change soon. YouTube has announced that it will start offering free background music listening in the YouTube Music app from Canada. Google offers a Google podcast app, but it didn’t get a lot of traction as a directory with a 2.6% market share. Integrating both apps can make sense, and understanding that strategy can be Chuks’ job.

