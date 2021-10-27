6 lesser-known Google apps





Like most people, they probably use at least a handful of Google services every day, but they probably don’t even think about it. However, while the company has a lot of products to watch, there are still many unknown, unmarketed, or undervalued Google products. Here’s what to check out.

Family link

If you have children at home, it may be useful to set some basic rules. Google’s Family Link app can do just that by providing a report on the app you’re using. You can also approve or reject new apps that you want to download, or hide certain apps altogether.

It also has a hand-picked teacher-approved app that you can add to your device remotely, a screen time limit feature, and location tracking to allow you to monitor your child from a distance. This app is for kids with Android devices and Chromebooks, but parents can also manage everything from their iPhone.

task

There’s a subtle line between a to-do list that’s too simple and a to-do list that’s too complex, and it’s a list that Google manages to keep you on track. Google Tasks for iOS and Android is more of a to-do list manager than it does by itself, but the integration of Gmail with Calendar makes it easy to use these services as well.

You can use this as a standard to-do list to capture, update, and check off tasks, but the integration also allows you to fine-tune the list from within Gmail and create and view tasks from your calendar. increase. Everything is always in sync, regardless of how you manage your tasks.

Art and culture

Traveling has been tough these days, but thanks to Google’s Arts & Culture, it feels like you’re on an online tour of a well-known museum. Introducing over 2,000 museums, over 100,000 works of art, and daily spinning art topics. If you’re looking for a little fun, there’s also a games section with virtual coloring books, crosswords, and other puzzles.

Also, be sure to check out the very cool Expeditions section, which itself feels like a service. It’s full of virtual field trips that span a variety of interesting subjects.

YouTube kids

With all the streaming services we pay at Armos homes, my kids are always spending most of their time looking for something on YouTube.

But what do you guess? Not all YouTube is suitable for children. Thankfully, youtube kids. This is almost the same as it looks. YouTube for children up to 12 years old.

When you first sign in as a parent, you’ll take a small tour and then create a profile for each child. At that point, you can choose to allow your child access to 0-4 videos. Range of ages 5-8, or 9-12.

Then, on your child’s device, download the YouTube Kids app (iOS here, Android here) or access the site from a web browser. You choose who is watching and the content you deem appropriate for them will be everything they can see.

Photoscan

Let me guess: You were going to scan an old shoebox full of photos, right? You will always reach it now (you have said it for years).

With Google’s great PhotoScan app, you don’t need a) a lot of excuses and b) complicated and expensive scanning equipment.

Simply take a photo with your mobile phone and PhotoScan intelligently detects the boundaries of the original photo, straightens it, brushes it up and uploads it to your Google Photos account. storage.

Understand how editor Harry actually uses PhotoScan and works.

Chrome remote desktop

If you need to control one computer quickly and easily from another (again, when will you live!), Chrome Remote Desktop is a heavenly one when a distant family makes you. It’s a free tool that is a blessing. Their personal IT guru.

If someone needs help, you can send them to a remote desktop site, where they can click the “Share my screen” button. Then they get the code that they can share with you. You enter the code on your side, and later with the fast whims of ozone, you are remotely controlling their machine.

You can also leave it running full-time on many of your machines. This allows you to manage each remotely from your main computer without sweating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90687757/these-are-the-6-most-useful-google-apps-you-arent-using-yet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos