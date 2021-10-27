This sneaky “Google Flights” hack secures extra feet every time you fly





Don’t forget to weigh your luggage before arriving at the airport. Comfortable outfit for the flight. If you keep your passport somewhere, it won’t be pickpocketed. Know how to extract yourself from the “one-up” travel story spin cycle at the hostel.

There are many things that a savvy traveler needs to know how to do.

But as technology changes rapidly, you’ll soon find yourself left behind, even if you think you’re a skilled expert ten, five, or even three years ago. Or, if not left behind, travel inefficiently compared to what is possible.

We all want to avoid this, right? right. Please enter the following travel hack. By courtesy of ZacharyAbel (@zacharyburrabel), he is an American actor, travel blogger, and credit card point hacker for MakeIt or BreakIt.

Abel recently used Instagram to share a Google Flight Hack that could make your next trip a little wider. hack? When weighing multiple flights, always try to get the fare that provides the best possible foot space.

Watch the video below and listen to Abel explaining how it all works.

“This is a Google flight hack you may not know,” Abel started the video.

“Let’s say you want to go from Los Angeles to New York from November 12th to 16th. JetBlue, United and Delta are all the same price and very good value. So what’s the best option? Input: Google Flight Leg room. ”

Second, adding this extension to Chrome makes the decision-making process much easier, Abel argues.

“Look at what happens on the same flight. This will give you an idea of ​​how much space you have under your feet. [for each].. And if you want to do it in business, it tells you which is lying flat and which you have to sit upright. ”

Instagram user @sweeetanj chimes at the top of the comments section and writes:

Other commenters have suggested alternatives like Seatguru. Others chimed with clap emojis, fire emojis, and the word “genius.”

His followers seemed enthusiastic about the advice.

For Australians who are about to start traveling abroad again (soon!), This Google Flight Travel Hack may save you a bunch of unnecessary searches and readings. Then all you have to do is read a fake pa in the air to avoid and you are ready.

