Google reports strong third-quarter advertising revenue and shrugs Apple’s privacy changes





Google’s advertising business brought $ 37.1 to $ 53.1 billion in the third quarter … [+] $ 1 billion at the same time last year.

Getty Images

Facebook and Snap Inc. Some of the ad-funded internet giants like, feel like they’re bearing the brunt of Apple’s recent data privacy changes, but Google doesn’t seem to worry too much.

Today, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. reported record revenues of $ 65.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021, and the company’s advertising business grew 43.2% to $ 53.1 billion. Quarterly search advertising accounted for the majority of revenue at $ 37.9 billion in the third quarter, up from $ 26.3 billion in the same period in 2020. YouTube advertising increased $ 7.2 billion from $ 5 billion in the third quarter of 2020, and Google’s advertising network revenue came in at $ 7.9 billion.

For the past three months, retail advertisers have once again been a major revenue driver, followed by advertisers in the media, entertainment, finance and travel industries, according to Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler. E-commerce and Internet TV are also driving Google’s growth. According to Schindler, YouTube’s reach is expanding to television, and connected television is the fastest growing screen. Meanwhile, brands such as Sephora, Target, and Walmart are experimenting with live shopping streams.

Strong results are in the midst of a cloudy revenue season due to recent changes in Apple’s data privacy settings. With iOS updates that allow users to opt out of collecting corporate personal data and delivering hyper-targeted ads, many people on Wall Street and Madison Avenue are hurt by how adoption is damaging the broader digital advertising industry. I came to guess what to give.

When asked by analysts whether changes in Apple’s data privacy had impacted Google’s advertising business, Alphabet’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, was primarily a direct answer to YouTube revenue. Said that it had a slight impact on. Later, Schindler added that Apple’s efforts are only one aspect of many of the broader ecosystem changes underway.

According to Schindler, our focus is on supporting developers, big and small advertisers, creators and publishers so that they can mitigate their business impact. We realize that the future of digital advertising is built on advances in privacy-protected on-device technology that support the free and open Internet and an apparently robust advertising ecosystem.

Google was able to avoid the big impact, but its rivals are facing setbacks. Last week, Snap Inc.’s share price plummeted 25% after falling below its quarterly earnings estimate by $ 130 million. In a quarterly earnings announcement with investors, SnapFounder and CEO Evan Spiegel said he underestimated the changes and Apple’s new measurement solution couldn’t scale as expected. However, he said the company’s own data still leads to conversions at a similar rate, suggesting that the company will find a way around the problem.

This was definitely a frustrating setback for us, Spiegel said. But in the long run, these privacy will change and protect the privacy of iOS users. Of course, the Snapchat community is very important to the long-term health of the ecosystem. That’s what we fully support.

Facebook also blamed Apple for slower growth than usual. On Monday, social networks reported third-quarter advertising revenue of $ 21.2 billion, up 33% from the same period last year. But Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, told investors that without Apple’s iOS 14 changes, it would have seen positive revenue growth quarterly. The impact Facebook began to notice in the second quarter before reaching critical mass in the last three months made it difficult to measure the effectiveness of the campaign and led to weak ad targeting that pushed up ad costs. rice field.

Facebook CFO David Wehner told investors on a follow-up phone call. If the price is high, it affects pricing and ROI, so you need to check the advertiser’s reaction in that environment as it is related to targeting on the iOS platform.

Other companies had few complaints. Twitter, which reported revenue and user growth that met analysts’ expectations, said today that the iOS change hasn’t had much of an impact. But the company said it was too early to know what the long-term consequences would be.

Despite avoiding major dents from Apple’s privacy, Google also faces a number of regulatory challenges. On Friday, a U.S. District Court judge claims that Google has won more auctions than its rivals and has gained an unfair advantage through digital ad auctions that can charge much higher ad fees, with more than 12 state judiciary. The antitrust proceedings filed by the Secretary have been opened. The proceedings also allege that Google has worked with competitors to tamper with parts of the digital advertising market, delaying various data privacy efforts by Apple and regulators.

As one Google senior employee admitted, [t]According to a proceeding led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, his analogy is when Goldman or Citibank owns the New York Stock Exchange. More precisely, it is the analogy of Goldman or Citibank being the exclusive financial broker and owning the exclusive stock exchange, the New York Stock Exchange.

Google has challenged the proceedings since it was first filed in December. In a statement emailed to Forbes, a Google spokesman claims that the company can sustain more income than the proceedings outline, but the claim is misleading and inaccurate. Said.

In fact, our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content, enabling small businesses to reach customers around the world, a spokesman said. Online advertising has been fiercely competitive, advertising technology fees have been reduced, and publishers and advertisers have more options.

