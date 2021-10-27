Honor 50 Review: Rugged Midrange Phone Designed for Content Creators





The Honor 50 phone lineup, unveiled on Wednesday, has compelling reasons to consider after years of cancellation outside the Chinese market. In short, after losing access in 2019 due to widespread sanctions leveled by then-parent Huawei’s Donald Trump administration, access to Google Mobile Services (GMS) is the first in the series. It is one. This changed when Huawei sold Honor to an independent buyer group last year. This will allow Honor phones to regain access to GMS, and these phones will be able to access the Google Play Store, Gmail, and Google Maps.

So, so that the political drama doesn’t get in the way of Honor (at least for the time being), I started testing the Honor 50 for about a week and it was a midrange 5G phone with many features that worked well at that price. understood. The phone features a 6.57-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, an impressive selfie camera, an ultra-fast 66W charger, and stereo speakers. To get these features at a lower price than comparable rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy line, the Honor 50 does not have an IP rating for water resistance and dust resistance or wireless charging. The Honor 50 also has a more midrange Snapdragon 778G processor, but it’s almost no different in everyday use than something like the Galaxy S21 Ultra running on the flagship Snapdragon 888.

Honor designed this for anyone who wants to create content on a budget using a 32-megapixel self-camera. And it’s in the midst of a surge in TikTok and its Chinese-equivalent Douyin. But even if you haven’t immediately (or ever) participated in TikTok’s Dry Scoop Challenge, the phone is looking for an affordable 5G Android phone that covers the basics, or jumps at many things. It’s worth considering what the impressive self-portrait camera backs up a decent battery life and a great warp-like charging speed comparable to the OnePlus, so zoom in on your phone. The speakers were also big enough.

The basic model of the Honor 50 includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A step-up model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is also available. Mobile phone prices start at € 529 for the 6GB model and translate to around € 445, A $ 820, $ 610 and € 599 for the 8GB model. Both phones will be released in Europe before they are more widely deployed globally, but not in the United States.

And in addition to the Honor 50 I’m reviewing here, a step-down Honor 50 Lite phone will be released, which should be a bit cheaper, but the price isn’t available yet.

Sareena Dayaram / CNET Honor 50 Design: Business Front, Party Back

With its sleek construction and modern aesthetics, the Honor 50 looks like a very premium phone. It’s also cleaner and lighter than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This could also be due to the Honor 50’s plastic frame. Honor says that my back is made of glass and my model came in white and silver colors. This phone features a holographic Honor logo on the back and dual circle camera bumps.

It may not be as elegant as Huawei’s P50 Pro, but the camera design looks as strange as its phone, despite the company’s emphasis on Honor as an independent unit.

The rest of the phone contains familiar features such as the volume locker on the right and the power button. At the bottom of the phone, there’s a USB-C connector at the bottom along with one of the stereo speakers, but with the color scheme, the Honor 50 isn’t subtle. If you don’t like the large whites and grays, you can also check out other color options.

Honor 50 Display: All-round and solid

The Honor 50 features a 6.57 inch OLED display with Full HD Plus resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and a high quality display at 120Hz. As is common on midrange phones, it’s great to see web pages and refreshing app transitions that scroll smoothly at a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is the same refresh rate as the Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6 Pro, along with Xiaomi’s flagship product, the Mi 11. Like the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13 Pro, the Honor 50 utilizes an adaptive screen refresh rate that can be switched intelligently. If you are performing an activity that does not benefit you, such as viewing a still image, lower the rate.

Honor 50 Camera: 108 Megapixel Lens Lead Pack

The Honor has been reshuffled with an improved camera bump in the form of a “dual circle” and a 108-megapixel main shooter, four megapixel (wide-angle) and two-megapixel (blurred) rear lenses. It boasts a camera array. , 2 megapixels (macro). The main camera relies on a large sensor of 1 / 1.52 “and a large aperture of af / 1.9, most of which took solid shots, but the macro image is not special and why Honor placed the macro lens. I was wondering if I had a hard time doing it. Apart from setting up the camera, operations such as “Picture in Picture” that allow you to overlay the front camera view on the larger view of the rear camera and vice versa. You are free to use a number of camera modes that allow you to. .. Even for those who enjoy creating content, these modes have a bit of a gimmick to me, but how others appreciate the ease of using all these content creation tools from the camera’s viewfinder. I understand.

Screenshot of multi-camera mode.

Sareena Dayaram / CNET Honor 50 Camera: Selfies on Spotlight

Honor puts a lot of emphasis on selfie cameras. Another sign that Honor wants to create content on this device. The front camera uses a 32-megapixel front lens housed in a circular notch in the center of the top of the display. It also comes with a 90-degree viewing angle, so you can adapt a little more landscape to your selfie than usual. I was impressed by the selfie camera. The photo turned out to be fairly realistic and detailed. When I compared the selfie to the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max, I was impressed with how it stacks up. I also found in the Honor 50 photo that my face was a little white, but it didn’t look unnatural. Just as Apple, Google, and Samsung phones seem to have their own photography style, whether you like Honor’s style can come down to your personal taste.

Taken with the beauty filter turned on. I was able to switch it to determine the amount of filter needed.

Salina Dayaram / CNET

A selfie taken in a dark room on a night with poor visibility.

Salina Dayaram / CNET

Taken in super macro mode. I couldn’t get much closer than this and still couldn’t capture a clear enough image.

Salina Dayaram / CNET

Another example of a macro image.

Salina Dayaram / CNET

Taken with the main camera.

Salina Dayaram / CNET Salina Dayaram / CNET

Wide-angle example.

Get with default settings (1x)

Salina Dayaram / CNET

5x zoom example.

Salina Dayaram / CNET

10x zoom photo taken on a cloudy day.

Salina Dayaram / CNET

Panorama example

Salina Dayaram / CNET

As you can see, thanks to the AI ​​processing, the photos were crisp and meticulous, sometimes a little sharper than I wanted. With the 10x digital zoom, I was able to capture an image of a distant object even on a foggy day, but I found that the image was blurry. Still, it’s a subject that was invisible to the naked eye, especially on cloudy days. Overall, I think the camera took decent enough pictures in terms of price.

Honor 50 software: Magic UI 4.2 works on Android 11

It was a functional user experience, but there were no major changes to the Magic UI. There were lots of additional settings to explore, such as battery settings and always-on settings, and overall it was clean and user-friendly without bloating, except for many of the modes and tools in the camera app mentioned above.

Respect 50 batteries and performance: reliable

The battery lasted for about a day and a half with very gentle use. That means I made some phone calls, sent some emails, watched some YouTube videos, and browsed the internet. Even if you eventually run out of juice, it’s easy to refill Honor’s 4,300mAh battery, thanks to the 66-watt wired charger. According to Honor, a 70% charge is possible in just 20 minutes, and in most cases that claim has proven to be true. In my tests, the battery drained more than 50% in just 15 minutes and took about an hour to fully recharge. It’s no exaggeration to say that battery anxiety is a thing of the past when using the Honor 50, even without wireless charging.

Honor 50 works with Snapdragon 778G. This is great for a midrange phone. In everyday use, the phone did tasks, tested some games, watched YouTube videos, and didn’t slow down or slow down.

