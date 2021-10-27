Snapchat strengthens bets on Indian originals





New Delhi: Based on its resurrection strategy in India, Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc., known primarily for its short disappearing stories, has enhanced its original content slate to make short videos in India. Take advantage of the growing popularity of. A company specializing in both fiction and non-fiction videos ranging from 3 to 5 minutes announced 120 new episodes of 2022 on Wednesday at a virtual event called Snap in India.

To create these mobile first shows, Snapchat has partnered with Sony Entertainment Television and Zee TV to provide platforms for internet content makers such as Shehnaaz Gill, Avneet Kaur, Harsh Beniwal and Sushant Divgikar. Retro Rewind, a new series featuring Ruhi Singh, Adnan Shaikh, Samiksha Sood and Vishal Panday, began streaming Wednesday, and the company also has a localized version of the international Snap original Phone Swap with 16 million users. He said he announced it. The most watched show in India.

According to a previous Mentha report, Snapchat recorded 102.4 million downloads on the Google Play store in India between January and August.

The potential (in the Indian market) is incredibly promising, making it a daily habit for Indians to use mobile devices for news and entertainment. That’s why we worked on robust local content and carefully selected mobile shows. The head of original content at Snap Inc. has made a significant investment to localize the Snapchat experience for the Indian community. We’ve added culturally relevant content, developed an active and creative local creator community, and invested in local products and marketing initiatives. And language support. ” Guthrie added that he refused to share the country’s investment.

According to a recent report from global management consulting firm Bain & Company, TikTok, a short-form video market that includes user-created videos and videos provided by creators and influencers in both homemade apps such as Moj, MX Taka Tak, and Roposo. In addition to the ban, the number of foreign players such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts has increased explosively over the past two years, growing 3.5 times in the user base and 12 times in total for the entire platform. Over 200 million Indians watched short videos at least once in 2020, with active users spending up to 45 minutes a day on these platforms.

Democratizing content on short video platforms has helped uncover hidden creative talent in India. The short video platform and new businesses offer to meet the needs of creators, from training, content creation support and relationship management to monetization, financing and analytics, “says Bain’s senior partner. Arpan Sheth told Mint.

The Discover content section of Snapchat has 70 local Indian channels across news, fitness, fashion, entertainment and comedy through partnerships with broadcasters and media companies such as Times Group, Mashable India, The Quint, Vitamin Stree and Filmfare. .. More than 200% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The daily time spent watching programs and publisher content increased by 150% year-on-year (2nd quarter 2009 and 2nd quarter 2008), with more than 125 million unique views on the platform. Watched the show in India. The service currently hosts titles such as Whats On My Plate with Anushka Sen and Vir Das-The Most Epic Max Show, with a total of 16 million viewers.

Apart from content, the company has also announced a number of product partnerships to enhance its users’ localized experience. Snap has partnered with Flipkart, a homemade e-commerce marketplace, to develop an AR (artificial reality) experience that helps shoppers on their e-commerce engagement journey. Brands such as Sugar Cosmetics and MyGlamm have also adopted the AR Shopping Beta program to provide consumers with a virtual beauty and makeup try-on experience, enabling users to try on virtual. Other partners include Samsung Mobile, short video app Josh, and food delivery service Zomato. Through these, Snap users can access restaurant information and place food orders through the platform.

Snapchat is a creator marketplace that enables brands to connect with creators, in addition to games such as Ludo Cub, which has been played by more than 27 million users in 6 months and nearly 30% of them come from India. Also said that it is attracting attention. Pay directly, pay to create branded content. 100% of the transaction is sent to the author. Net new advertisers on the platform itself increased by 70% in 2020, including sectors such as FMCG, e-commerce, entertainment, video streaming and mobile wallets.

Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap, has a platform in India.

