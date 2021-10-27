Samsung’s next update will make your Galaxy phone feel a bit more like an iPhone





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (left) and Galaxy S21 (right)

Sarah Tew / CNET

Samsung Galaxy smartphones have been improved to make the software feel more seamless and customizable. You may also find it familiar when switching from the iPhone.

At its annual developer conference on Tuesday, Samsung elaborated on future One UI 4 software updates. It also outlined strategies for smart homes, Tizen TV, and the Bixby voice assistant. The new smartphone software has been available in beta since September, but the tech giant detailed the new features in the opening keynote of the conference. The update will begin at the end of 2021, starting with the Galaxy S21 series, before being deployed to other Galaxy devices.

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

Design is the main focus of One UI 4. You can match your phone’s system theme to your wallpaper, and certain actions such as setting alarms or using your device’s fingerprint sensor will trigger tactile and sound. However, some other features included in the update, especially the more consistent widgets and new privacy options, feel very inspired by the iPhone. Another sign that the feature gap between iOS and Android is starting to narrow as smartphones mature over the last decade.

For example, the One UI 4 widget, whether Samsung or a third party, has rounded corners overall.

Based on what we saw in Samsung’s presentation, this is very similar to the iPhone home screen widget.

All new Samsung One UI 4 widgets, whether third-party or Samsung widgets, have rounded corners.

Samsung

This is the iPhone context widget.

Apple

For customization, you can also set an AR emoji as your Samsung account profile picture. This is similar to how iPhone owners set Memoji as a photo for iMessage and Apple ID.

One UI 4 allows you to set an AR emoji as your Samsung account profile picture.

And here’s what Apple’s Memoji sticker looks like when set as a profile picture for your Apple ID.

You can set the Memoji sticker as an Apple ID photo.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

One of the biggest changes to the iPhone 11 in 2019 is the addition of QuickTake to the camera app. With this feature, you can easily switch from photo mode to video mode by holding down the shutter button and dragging to the right. Samsung device owners get a similar shortcut when One UI 4 launches. With this update, you can switch from photo mode to video mode by simply dragging up from the camera shutter.

This is a demo that Samsung introduced at a developer conference.

With Samsung’s One UI 4 update, you can easily switch from photo mode to video mode in the camera app, just like the iPhone.

Samsung

And this is the iPhone’s QuickTake feature.

Apple

One UI4 also helps Samsung devices catch up with the iPhone from a privacy perspective. Owners of Galaxy smartphones can choose whether to share the exact location or the approximate location with the app. This is an option Apple introduced in iOS 14 last year.

Samsung is adding new privacy controls to the One UI4 update.

Samsung

Similar privacy options available on iPhone are:

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Apple and Android device makers have been the first to compete to introduce new features to mobile devices since the dawn of smartphones. This is a competition that can never be answered honestly, and for most people the right choice will largely result in them being the most comfortable operating system.

However, there are some areas in the history of smartphones where the iPhone is ahead of Android. The reverse is also true. The iPhone paved the way for modern smartphones by popularizing touch-centric interactions on mobile devices while the industry stuck to small keyboards. More recently, Apple is generally more positive about consumer privacy.

However, Android device makers pioneered many aspects of today’s mobile user interface, offering key features such as widgets and quick settings pull-down menus long before Apple. Companies like Samsung have also launched smartphones with larger screens prior to the launch of the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. Currently, Samsung, Motorola, and Microsoft are experimenting with foldable designs, but Apple hasn’t yet mentioned the possibility of a bendable iPhone.

Watch the video below to learn more about Samsung’s One UI 4 update.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/samsungs-next-update-will-make-your-galaxy-phone-feel-little-more-like-an-iphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos