Snapchat gains 100 million users in India and announces AR partnership with Flipkart and MyGlamm





Snapchat has gained 100 million monthly users in India, the company announced today at the SnapSummit for India. In addition, Snap is now partnering with Flipkart to enhance the new AR-driven shopping experience on the platform. We will also offer an AR-driven virtual tryon for Indian cosmetics brands Sugar Cosmetics and Mygram. The two will participate in the Snaps AR Shopping Beta Program to provide consumers with a virtual experience.

Citing India as one of the biggest examples of the success of the entire Snapchats ecosystem, Snap co-founder and CTO Bobby Murphy said the company has augmented reality (AR) capabilities in the country.

There was enormous involvement and enthusiasm throughout the Indian community over augmented reality. That engagement is happening within Snapchat and in other apps we work with, Snaps co-founders pointed out.

For Snap, the new AR-led partnership is the result of increased investment in the country, and the company sees AR growing bigger than the most well-known creative and entertaining lenses. Snap has steadily invested in improving domestic AR skills to help lens creators build better experiences. Lens is the term used by Snapchat for AR-driven filters.

We held many Lens Studio workshops and Lensathons, which are basically international lens hackathons. Augmented reality can be seen throughout the industry as representing a truly attractive new career opportunity for tech enthusiasts. It’s accessible from an early age, but it can also be scaled up to a truly sophisticated, incredibly immersive and interactive experience, Murphy explained.

The company has taught AR to students from various schools and universities throughout India, including IIT & SIES in Mumbai, NIFT Hyderabad, Pearl Academy, Delhi, Christ University and Bangalore.

SnapCTO and co-founder Bobby Murphy. (Image credit: Snap)

Murphy admitted that much of his augmented reality engagement is still rooted in creative expressions, or interesting and entertaining lenses and filters, but early Indian lens makers saw large adoptions. He said that technology represents a new opportunity.

He gave the example of Jugmate Singh, a lens creator and medical student. Jugmate Singh’s Dark Moody Lens has been played over 1.2 billion times on the platform. Another example of a viral lens from India with over 30.5 billion views is the SmokeFlare VR developed by Indian lens creator Vivek Thakur.

However, Murphy is confident that more companies will start adopting AR to drive the customer experience. Augmented reality represents this next change in our ability as people to create and experience software applications in a whole new way. It is much more in line with the way we as humans act naturally and imagine the world around us, he explained in an interview.

In his view, Snap expects more and more companies to recognize AR as a great way to create a highly differentiated customer experience.

He added that as it began to happen more and more, the types of skills that early lens creators were building were increasingly in demand.

Murphy also acknowledged the company’s LensStudio platform for ensuring a quick and easy way to deploy an AR experience.

One of the great advantages of Lens Studio and one of the methods we designed is that this platform allows anyone to create an AR experience seamlessly without any additional work on both iOS and Android user bases. It can be deployed. Our team has done a huge amount of work to ensure that our AR technology works as seamlessly as possible on as many different device types as possible.

With regard to the partnership between Snaps and Flipkart, the company has developed an AR experience for e-commerce platforms. The Snaps Camera Kit will soon be part of the Flipkarts Camera Storefront, allowing users to embark on a shopping and engagement journey through an AR camera. For example, the Snaps AR feature allows Flipkart users to try on clothes sold at Flipkart.

Snapchat is also affiliated with Zomato, which has SnapMap on the app. The map will soon have access to restaurant information such as opening hours, locations, contact details, customer reviews, menus and photos. Users will soon be able to order food on Snapchat itself.

