Google Search Console Impression Report and Continuous Scroll SERP





John Mueller had a great question about how the Google Search Console (GSC) reports impressions, as the first page of search results is now displayed in a continuous scrolling format at the Google Business Hours hangout.

Continuous (infinite) scrolling and Google search results

Continuous scrolling, also known as infinite scrolling, is a way to display content without having site visitors click a link to another page.

This is a frictionless way to present what the user wants to see, without having the user take most of the extra action of clicking a link to bring up a new page. This is a particularly good user experience when site visitors are browsing content. ..

The application of infinite scrolling has been very successful in the context of social media.

It may also be suitable for search results.

How is the impression measured by continuous scrolling?

The person who asked the question said that her agency employees disagreed on what constitutes the impression of search results displayed in a continuous scrolling format.

This is a question:

“My question is … intensely debated at my agency. It’s about impressions.

So what do you classify impressions in the Google Search Console (GSC) and how it can change with infinite scrolling? “

Google’s John Mueller replied:

“Okay … there’s a lot about that.

There’s a Help Center page for impressions, clicks, and positions (which I think are loosely called), and there’s a lot of detail about those impressions.

That’s the first thing I see. This is what I usually see when I get this question. So, first of all, that’s my recommendation.

Regarding the type of infinite scrolling or this continuous scrolling setting we’re trying … it’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on from an SEO perspective, so I think you need to be a little careful. “

Search results are read in groups of 10

John Mueller said it’s a continuous scroll from the user’s point of view, but from Google’s point of view it’s just a group of 10 search results.

Mueller explained:

“But basically, from our side, we’re reading search results in groups of 10 …

Then, as the user scrolls down the page, the next set of 10 results is dynamically loaded.

And when that set of 10 results is loaded, it counts as an impression.

So basically, scrolling down will bring you to the second page of search results. This is the second page and gives the same impression as if someone clicked on the second page. Directly to the link.

So, from that point of view, it doesn’t really change much. “

Impressions can increase, but clicks can remain static

Mueller then suggested what seemed to be his opinion that the number of clicks remained almost unchanged.

It’s not unreasonable to think that if Google makes it easy to access two pages of the Search Engine Results Page (SERP), more people may find what they want.

However, Mueller, who was well-informed, shared the opinion that this was not the case.

Mueller’s opinion is as follows.

“What I think will change a bit is that users will probably be able to scroll to pages 2, 3, or 4 a little easier.

And based on that, the number of impressions a website can get in search results will probably increase a bit.

I don’t think it’s an extreme change, but if you were ranking on the second page, you could suddenly see more impressions on your website just because it’s easier to reach the second page. In the search results.

And the number of clicks I think remains the same. Because people are like scrolling up and down to see the results on a page and clicking on one of them.

So what probably happens is that the impressions go up a bit.

The number of clicks remains the same. In other words, the click rate tends to drop a little.

And … if you’re purely focused on click-through rates, it’s kind of like SEO because it’s hard to tell if the click-through rate has dropped because this page was displayed in a row. … I think it’s going to be a strange situation scrolling environment?

Or the user saw it and dropped it, but didn’t want to click it anymore. “

Click Through Rate (CTR) Percentage Metric

In the end, John Mueller raised the interesting question of low CTR and possible opacity when trying to diagnose why.

How does infinite scrolling affect search console impressions?

Watch Mueller answer the question at the 45:50 minute mark

