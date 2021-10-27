Israeli Innovation Authority Approves $ 69 Million for Agtech Innovation





The Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) approved the establishment of four new consortiums on Wednesday in the areas of meat, insect breeding, human-robot interfaces, and medical diagnostics focused on liquid sampling. The operating budget is 220 million NIS (US $ 69 million). It will be paid in 3 years.

The move is one of the world’s largest public sector investments in meat, bringing together industry and academia leaders after a $ 10 million grant from the USDA to Tufts University. is.

It is funded by the Israel Innovation Authority’s Generic Technology Research Consortium program, run by the Authoritys Technology Infrastructure Division. Grants can be used for R & D cooperation within the framework of each consortium (in this case, cooperation between industrial companies and academic institutions working towards collaborative development of technology). Its purpose is to support and promote technical cooperation in the development of cutting-edge infrastructure and pre-products of global technology, which can have a significant impact on both Israeli companies and the economy as a whole.

Dror Bin, CEO of the IIA, said: The four new consortia will talk about the authorities’ strategy to support breakthrough technology areas that require significant government involvement and can have significant economic implications. Such government involvement is especially needed in areas where cooperation would not be possible without the active support of the Israeli Innovation Authority.

All approved consortia incorporate a high level of interdisciplinary aspects that generally lead to significant technical breakthroughs. Two of the consortia that cultivated meat and medical diagnostics are the result of extensive efforts by the authorities over the past two years to promote projects, among other things in the field of bioconvergence, and can have significant implications. I think it’s expensive. It refers to the Israeli economy as a technology applied in the field of biology in combination with engineering fields or methods such as electronics, AI, computational biology, physics, nanotechnology, materials science, and advanced genetic engineering. ” He added.

Cultivation piloted by Tsunuba’s Innovation Division in collaboration with Israeli meat companies, various start-ups in the field, industrial companies for the production of animal meat products, and key researchers in Israeli academia. For meat, we develop advanced and safe ways to industrially produce products at economically competitive prices.

The Black Soldier-based Circular Economy initiative is led by Prism, a company specializing in techniques for improving and preserving insect reproduction, and other companies working in the field of insect agriculture, companies specializing in recycling. It is being conducted on a trial basis. Leading researchers in organic waste treatment, animal feed and other final products, and academia.

Health startup Senseera is piloting a consortium on medical diagnostics focused on fluid sampling. The consortium also includes key researchers from diagnostic companies, academia and hospitals. Developed the ability to detect many specific diseases (pancreatic cancer, fatty liver, NASH and Alzheimer’s hepatitis) early, based on building general tools for early detection of various diseases in body fluids. To do.

Elbit, ICT, and Cyber ​​are leading a consortium on human-robot interactions with the goal of developing features that facilitate and streamline a variety of robotic tasks common to humans and autonomous systems. The IIA is particularly interested in developing in this area, both for its potential in the private market and for future security needs.

