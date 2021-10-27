Google’s Jigsaw Creates Deescalated VR Police Training Platform





Jigsaw, a technology incubator within Google, is deploying a VR simulation platform designed to assist law enforcement training in deescalation technology.

Importance: Deescalation training is becoming more and more popular, but often costly. Jigsaw’s VR product trainers can help provide adaptive deescalation practices on tighter budgets.

What’s happening: Deescalation training aims to help police officers ease the situation during suspension or investigation by deliberately lowering the level of conflict without resorting to violence, Says Christi Lopez, who co-leads the Georgetown Law School Program on Innovative Police.

A 2020 study found that one form of deescalation training helped Louisville police dramatically reduce incidents and civilian and officer injuries from the use of force. In June, the New York Police Department announced that it would train all 35,000 officers to deescalate. Yes. However, as of June, more than 20 states do not require officers to be trained to deescalate. Often there is a long waiting list for the department in which you want to train. This, in its widest form, requires a role player and trainer to respond to emergencies.

How it works: Axios received a Trainer demo from Kevin Rabsatt, Jigsaw’s lead software engineer and Trainer’s chief developer, and his team at Jigsaw’s office in New York.

In the trainer’s VR space, he acted as a police officer dispatched to the scene where the domestic turmoil was reported. I heard a crackling sound of the dispatcher’s voice and knocked on the door of the house. I had to talk to her, being greeted by an upset woman, calming her tone and being careful not to overwhelm her in the virtual world. Place two techniques that are an important part of deescalation. In regular trainer exercises, the instructor can use the platform to see if an officer has achieved his or her assigned goals, such as maintaining a safe distance or staying calm.

Our Thinking Bubble: Even with graphics that are closer to video games than in real life, the experience was stressful and unpredictable.

“With technology, every time it reacts to you and your movements, and every time the moment is different,” says Robin Engel, director of the IACP / UC Police Research Policy Center. “That flexibility makes it feel like a real-life scenario.”

Next Steps: Jigsaw aims to share the trainer platform with many academic and civil society groups, further develop the system, test its effectiveness and incorporate it into formal police training programs.

