Tech Titans Releases List of 22 Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North Texas »Dallas Innovates





Tech Titans released a list of 22 of North Texas’s fastest growing technology companies in 2021 based on three years of revenue growth. The numerical rankings and growth rates of both companies will be announced at the Tech Titans Awards Gala on January 19, 2022.

Vance McCollough, a partner at Moss Adams and sponsor of the Tech Titans Fast Tech Awards, said these fast-growing companies are taking advantage of the opportunity to overcome obstacles and meet the changing needs of the market with technology. I am.

The list is currently in alphabetical order and does not include rankings or growth rates.

Alkami, a leading cloud-based digital banking solution provider. Mike Hansen, CEO of AssetPanda, an asset management and tracking software platform. Rex Kurzuis, Founder and CEO of Chargeback Gurus, an e-commerce chargeback and fraud prevention specialist. Srii Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of Critical Start, a provider of on-premises and cloud-managed detection and response services. Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Providers CEO Cysiv, Rob Davis; Pulsa Panda, CEO and Co-Founder Geoforce, Field Operations Equipment and Asset GPS Tracking Systems Company. James McClean, CEO Kalkomey, a leading provider of online recreational safety education, accreditation and cloud-based agency management solutions. Gail Anderson, Interim CEO Lone Star Analytics, Predictive and Prescribing Analytics and Guided Artificial Intelligence Provider. Steve Roemerman, CEO of Newline Interactive, a global leader in interactive touchscreen displays. Kevin Wang, CEO of o9 Solutions, a knowledge-based analytics, planning and learning platform provider for the next generation of global enterprises. Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO and Co-Founder Order My Gear (OMG), an e-commerce platform that provides clients with the ability to create unique online stores with personalized apparel and gear for businesses; Dave Dutch, CEO ParkHub, Bird’s-eye view of parking lot management. George Baker, founder and CEO of Perry Weather, a provider of real-time emergency weather and lightning alert systems, and CEO of Qentelli, which provides businesses with digital and cloud transformations through DevOps implementation, automation, agile transformations, AI, and deep learning. A Colin Perry. Sanjay Jupudi, President and Founder Shiftsmart, an online marketplace connecting today’s workforce and companies facing increasingly complex staffing requirements; Aakash Kumar, Founder and CEO Siepe, on the technical needs of asset managers Corresponding public cloud managed services and data analytics providers. Michael Pusateri, CEO Solutions by Text, streamlines client communication and harnesses the power of SMS to create advanced business solutions in mobile space. Danny Cantrell, Founder and CEO Trintech, is a leading provider of financial software that enables financial institutions to maximize value within their organizations. Teresa Mackintosh, CEO Velo IT Group, and managed IT service providers are focused on providing enterprises with the technology and support they need to achieve the fastest speeds on the market. Securely access your data on both mobile devices and applications. Shridhar Mittal, CEO

Check out this story on NTX Inno for more information on Tech Titans and 2021 award finalists.

