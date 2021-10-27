CIO’s biggest recruitment challenge: technology diversity





During the pandemic, many employees and their bosses realized that remote work was a viable option. It’s now even easier for employees to change jobs without leaving their home office.

On the downside, your company can quickly lose its skilled talent to its competitors. On the positive side, your company’s location can no longer adversely affect recruitment.

That equal competitive arena means that companies must rely even more on differentiators such as technology and work culture to attract and retain talent. This is especially true in the technology arena. In the technology arena, a focus on corporate equity and inclusion practices can be the key to attracting a diverse workforce.

Gender diversity is an industry issue

According to a 2018 report, 57% of the US workforce is made up of women, but only 26% of technology-related positions are made up of women. The situation is even worse for women of color.

Strategies to increase technology diversity

With too few qualified employees, there was fierce competition for talent and we adopted several strategies to increase the diversity of our technology.

1. Focus on culture. We consciously and deliberately build diverse teams to innovate, invite and encourage different perspectives, and make better decisions. The basis of this work is a commitment to diversity and inclusiveness. Make your company a place where people can do their best and want to do it.

2. We provide the best technical space. Combining human imagination with the potential of technology, we aim to create a borderless technology space that helps people work smarter and the world work better. Your technician is more likely to stay if you can extend your career and work for a state-of-the-art technology company.

3. Educate. Every child can be a future creator, inventor, or innovator. To encourage students to pursue a career in STEM, a diverse number of students graduating with a technical degree, focusing on a strong and early educational foundation, especially for young women and underrepresented groups. To increase.

4. Develop diverse human resources and create a pipeline of positions that are difficult to fill. This is done through the EDGE Student and Early Career Program. This will help internships and associates move from backpacks to briefcases and develop soft skills such as finding and collaborating with mentors, networking and building relationships. If you have an Employee Resource Group (ERG), focus on the needs of women and people and make sure that ERG influences positive changes in employees, companies, and communities.

5. Go where there are people. About stories and your culture in partnership with organizations such as the National Society of Black Engineers, Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing, Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM) Culture through employees who can tell the real thing.

6. Bring people to you. Create an event to get people familiar with your company. For example, we hold regular hackathons to reward people’s ingenuity.

Diversity is the foundation of innovation

Listening to different opinions and different perspectives leads to better solutions. We have seen it in the hackathon. People with no coding experience often produce ready-to-use thinking because they don’t have guardrails. It will ultimately help their team win the competition.

There are many untapped possibilities in the industrial sector, so that kind of thinking is necessary. Think about this. Companies generate terabytes of data every day and use only about 2% of that data. Imagine what you can do with more.

And when it comes to thinking, make sure your approach is agile and ready for the future. The jobs we will hire in the five years have not yet been created. Create a continuous learning mindset to be agile and ready to pivot with new innovations.

Diverse talents in the technical field will move the industry forward. Also, technology alone cannot attract or retrain employees, so companies must take many opportunities and carefully consider what offers talent in terms of culture and career.

Chris Nardecchia is Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Rockwell Automation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90687814/the-cios-greatest-recruitment-challenge-diversity-in-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos