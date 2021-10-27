Hinge launches a new “voice prompt” feature to give users a new way to interact – TechCrunch





Hinge is deploying a new voice prompt feature to provide a new way for users to connect to a match. Voice prompts allow users to respond to prompts through a 30-second voice recording. New features will be rolled out globally starting today.

Hinge says the new feature allows people to get a glimpse of their personality to others and perhaps suggest what their first date will be. This feature allows users to discuss specific topics and share specific fun stories. For example, the prompt may ask the user to discuss the biggest date failure or share a random fact of their choice.

According to the company, 65% of users believe that listening to someone helps determine their interest in the game. 75% of users say it’s hard to feel a connection to a match if the conversation is limited to text and photos.

Hinge will also release a new voice note feature later this fall. Voice notes allow users to have personalized conversations while sending messages to each other. Hinge says that both voice notes and voice prompts can be used to better show who you are at various points in your dating journey.

In addition, Hinge updates its algorithms to allow non-binary users to better represent themselves when connecting to other users in their app. To do this, Hinge provides a non-binary gender category to ensure that gender is recognized.

It’s worth noting that hinges aren’t the only additions to voice capabilities, as voice options are gaining in popularity in this area. For example, both Bumble and Happn have voice note capabilities. In addition, a new app called String allows users to communicate only via voice memos. It’s clear that dating apps are taking advantage of the convenience of voice memos to retain and acquire more users. This feature removes the hassle of calling, but takes the conversation one step further than text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/27/hinge-launches-a-new-voice-prompts-feature-to-give-users-a-new-way-to-interact/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos