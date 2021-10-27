Google Stadia tries something new: 30-minute free game trial





Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is still devising new ways to attract gamers and is finally experimenting with the way we’ve been proposing for years. Find out if it suits you with a free, limited-time trial of the entire game. As 9to5Google reports, go to Stadia, sign in with your Google account, follow this link and you’ll see it below.[無料トライアル]Just scroll to the button and you’ll be able to play a 30-minute free trial of Hello Engineer.

A Stadia representative told The Verge that this is an experiment Google will be conducting over the next few months and will appear in other selected titles in the coming weeks. It’s not always a 30-minute session, but you may not see the same game as everyone else.

Google also has this dedicated web page for other free trials that may be available in the future, but at this time we can only find Hello Engineer. Google has previously tried some limited demos.

To be honest, it’s still not as seamless as it can be. You need to sign in with that Google account (even if you’re already signed in to a Google account such as Gmail or Drive). Click on the health and safety screen and another screen to confirm access, then wait a moment for the game to load. Magically clicking on an ad for a game didn’t allow me to play the game right away.

But especially if this is a standard feature of Stadia titles, it’s a step in the right direction. And why? From the game developer’s or publisher’s point of view, the fact that there is no work required to create a demo and that the cloud game should alleviate privacy concerns. When Gaikai first appeared on the cloud gaming scene over a decade ago, it showed the concept that your game ads could be games from the beginning.

If you’re enjoying Hello Engineer, you can buy it at Stadia for $ 19.99 or sign up for the included Stadia Pro subscription for free. Other completely free options for Stadia include Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online. Therefore, there is no point in wondering if cloud gaming technology actually works. You can try and find out now in 3 different games without connecting strings.

Don’t necessarily expect Google to put all its energy behind Stadia. In February I wrote about how Google is interested in the potential of white labels. Last week we learned how AT & T proposed Google in a free trial of Batman: Arkham Knight.

Updated, 11:27 pm ET: Added context from Google Stadia representatives.

