Will Samsung Innovation Challenge Apple to Fold?





Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, could put that pressure on … [+] Competitors.

Photo: Samsung

Since Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone in 2007, almost every smartphone design has been called a candy bar shape. The screen size has increased and the performance within these smartphones has become more powerful, but the form factor remains about the same.

In 2018, I attended the Society of Information Display event in Los Angeles to see what the breakthrough technology of screen displays is. BOE, a Chinese LED screen maker, exhibited a prototype of a foldable LED display. He wrote about this in the PCMag column at the time, stating that these folding screens could provide smartphone makers with a way to break away from the candy bar form factor and implement it in future smartphones to provide a more innovative and flexible design. ..

In 2019, Samsung unveiled the first model of the Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, which attracted a lot of attention not only from the media but also from some high-end customers. I attended this clamshell mobile phone launch event and had to easily test it after it was launched in the media showcase. This was a good first pass for this concept, but it couldn’t get serious market demand due to the problem of creases and creases being too visible and other design flaws.

However, the latest model, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, smoothes out the rough edges of the early models and is one of the most creative new designs in the smartphone market today. I’ve been testing it for a while and consider it one of the best Android smartphones on the market. It is the most versatile smartphone because it can be moved from the candy bar design to the mini tablet.

I had the privilege of following Samsung for decades. In fact, I worked in their US sector for five years when they were planning to enter the US PC market in the early 1990s. I did a survey on the US PC market for them and advised on channel strategies. During that time, I was also involved in their design team. This helped me to get acquainted with Samsung and understand this Korean company, which I consider to be one of the smartest tech companies in the world.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 design genius is the epitome of the technical visionaries behind Samsung’s mobile strategy. Despite the ups and downs of this group, it is now one of the most powerful smartphone companies in the world. Their other foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Flip 3, also utilizes a foldable screen, but is folded into a candy bar design. Folding makes it easier to put in your pocket or purse.

From a positioning perspective, the Galaxy Flip 3 focuses on more consumers, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which starts at $ 1799, is aimed at premium markets and business users. It is also great for use in IT programs that require large screen phones in fields such as field services and insurance assessors, and where large amounts of data and schematics need to be displayed on the screens of large mobile devices. There is interest.

Both are exceptional examples of folding screens, putting Samsung in an enviable leadership position in these designs. Samsung’s leadership in foldable phones and outstanding mainstream smartphones makes them serious competitors to Apple, and there is no doubt that Apple sees them from that perspective.

Given that Samsung paved the way for new smartphone designs, I was often asked if Apple should announce a foldable smartphone in the future.

Until I used the Galaxy Z Fold3, I had a lot of feelings about this issue. Apple is working very well with its current design, and the iPhone 13 Max Pro has a very large display, which seems to meet the needs of all customers who want a larger display. This type of foldable form factor may make sense, especially for some of Apple’s corporate customers who may use it in vertical applications.

But while Apple dominates the premium smartphone market today, if Apple enters the market with a foldable phone, it’s a good idea to look at something like Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 3. Apple has determined that there is a small iPhone market and has released the iPhone 13 Mini to meet the needs of customers who value small smartphones. If Apple designed a foldable phone with a small footprint when closed and a much larger screen, I think it could be a big seller for them.

Another case I make about making a larger folding screen iPhone is in its potential use as a mini tablet as well as a smartphone. That’s probably the biggest surprise to me when using the Galaxy Z Fold3. When I open it, I have a tablet rather than a smartphone.

I’ve always been a fan of the iPad Mini and one of my go-to devices while traveling. Great for reading books, watching movies, emailing, and reading your favorite apps. But that means I have two devices instead of one.

I believe if Apple did a foldable iPhone that offered an iPad Mini-like experience, they would hit their hands.

At the moment, Apple doesn’t seem to have a foldable phone ready for immediate delivery. I’m sure they’re looking for it given its competitive nature, but it’s not even clear at this point if Apple is seriously interested in creating foldable phones.

This will allow Samsung to grow the foldable smartphone market with less competition, especially in the premium smartphone category. And Samsung needs to continue to innovate in foldable phones and leverage its leadership role by selling current ones to a wide range of international markets where interest in foldable phones is growing.

When I saw the BOE folding prototype in 2018, I said that this technology could revolutionize the design of smartphones, but I still believe it to be true. Samsung saw this vision and responded in a big way. Over time, it will be clear whether Apple and other major smartphone players are aware that folding screens will provide a new technology palette for manipulating and innovating folding screens in future products.

