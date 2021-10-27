DJI Announces Compact, Modular Magnetic Action 2 Camera





DJI has announced a follow-up to the Osmo Action camera, with a whole new design. Action2 removes the Osmo’s name and focuses on modularity with a set of additional parts and accessories that magnetically connect to the camera.

The camera module itself is small (39mm square, 22mm deep) and includes a 12MP sensor capable of 4K recording, a lens that provides a 155 degree field of view, and a 1.76 inch OLED touch screen covered with Gorilla Glass. Use magnets to attach another touch screen (extends battery life and adds an array of microphones), a spare battery, or various mounts that can be attached to a tripod or GoPro mount, or necklace your camera.

Modules, such as modules that add battery power, are mounted with both magnets and physical clips. Image: DJI

Speaking of GoPro, every action cam faces a comparison, and the Action2s specs aren’t as good as the recent Hero10 Black specs. It can run 4K at 120 frames per second like Hero10, but there are no more specs. The resolution option (Hero10 can run 5.3K60), and its 240fps super slow motion, runs in 1080p instead of GoPros 2.7K.

It’s worth remembering that Action 2 weighs less than just 53 grams. This is almost one-third the weight of Hero10. DJI also includes 32GB of internal storage (expandable with a microSD card) that GoPro doesn’t have.

There is also a system of magnetic accessories that DJI is working on. This allows you to customize your camera in ways that GoPro doesn’t really do. If you need more than a second screen battery, you can snap on and then remove it when you need a compact or unobtrusive camera. Other accessories, such as a headband and magnetic ball mount adapter that can be attached to a tripod, are similar to GoPro accessories, but (in theory) are easy to attach and detach to the camera.

There is a touch screen on the back of Action 2, and the screen module on the front allows you to add another touch screen or reinforce one mic on the camera with three other mics. Image: DJI

Action 2 includes action cam table stake features such as electronic stabilization, horizon leveling, live streaming and use as a webcam, as well as clever color temperature sensors that DJI says will help produce better colors. There are also tricks in complex lighting conditions and underwater.

Due to the GoPros pricing model and DJI’s modularity, it’s not easy to compare Action2s pricing with GoPros. Hero10 is available for $ 400, otherwise you’ll need a $ 50 annual subscription. Otherwise, the camera costs $ 500. The Action 2 power bundle costs $ 399 and includes a camera, power module (extending recording time to 180 minutes for camera 70 and adding a microSD card slot), mounts, and straps. DJI says the camera can’t be bought alone, which seems unfortunate.

If you want to duplicate the Hero10s’ built-in front screen, you’ll need to purchase a $ 519 dual-screen bundle that includes the same power bundle (but replace the battery module with the one on the screen). The same applies to the ball joint adapter. It’s technically higher than the offer price of non-GoPros subscribers, but the Hero10s doesn’t have internal storage, so you can close the price gap by buying a microSD card.

According to DJI, the Dual Screen Bundle will be available on November 2nd, and the Power Combo will be available in mid-November along with most other accessories.

