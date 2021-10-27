Google can now require people under the age of 18 or their parents to remove photos from search results – TechCrunch





Google is rolling out features that require children, teens, and their parents to remove photos from company image search results.

The new privacy option was one of many changes the company announced in August to preemptively incorporate additional protection for users under the age of 18. Google’s other planned safeguards include making video uploads private or disabled by default, and some “commercial” YouTube kids content, including overly opened videos.

If you’re under the age of 18, or your guardian or guardian, you can ask Google to remove images that don’t appear in search results by filling out this request form. You need to specify that Google will remove “images of individuals currently under the age of 18” and provide personal information, image URLs, and search queries to display the results.

Google states that it will review all requests and follow up with additional confirmation questions as needed. The company will notify you when the image in question is deleted so you don’t have to wait.

In many countries, including the United States, there is no national legal framework for dealing with “right to be forgotten” online. The EU’s extensive set of privacy rules, known as the GDPR, which is widely regarded as the gold standard for strong privacy regulations, allows people to request the removal of certain online identities, including photographs.

Google’s new request tool is convenient and available worldwide, but it doesn’t meet the requirements enforced by the GDPR. For Google, the person in question must be under the age of 18 to request the removal of a photo. The GDPR also requires Internet companies to remove personal images on request if the images are minors. I uploaded it.

Google has announced an image removal option and a series of other changes in the United States as the company and its tech industry peers are increasing regulatory scrutiny. On Tuesday, YouTube testified to the Senate Commerce Commission on its efforts to protect young and vulnerable users. Promote recently announced changes on that video platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/27/how-to-delete-your-kids-pictures-google-search/

