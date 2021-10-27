Instagram now allows all users to share links in their stories via link stickers – TechCrunch





Instagram announced on Wednesday that all users have access to the link sticker feature of Instagram stories. This expansion is due to the company’s recent discontinuation of Instagram Stories swipe-up links and the adoption of new link stickers. Both the old swipe uplink and the new link sticker feature have traditionally been limited to businesses and prominent creators.

According to the company, link sharing helps accounts of all sizes and types in many ways, so we’re expanding access to everyone to share what they need in their story. In the past, link sharing has been primarily used by creators and businesses to direct viewers to websites to learn more about their products, read articles, and sign up for services.

In a statement, Instagram is based on feedback from the community about how it can benefit creators and businesses of all sizes to grow like large accounts, benefiting from link sharing. I made a decision.

You can access this feature by selecting the Sticker tool from the top navigation bar when capturing or uploading content to your story. After selecting the link sticker, add the selected link and[完了]Tap. From there, you can place a sticker anywhere in the story and tap it to see other color variations.

Instagram has previously stated that the decision to extend access to link stickers to everyone should be done with caution as it can affect the integrity and safety of the app. For example, if a link sticker is adopted by a malicious person, it can be used to disseminate false information or post spam. Please note that accounts that share false information or malicious language will be blocked from using link stickers.

Today’s extension is the first step in extending access to link sharing on Instagram to all users. It’s worth noting that Instagram doesn’t yet allow direct links to posts. That’s why “linkinbio” platforms such as Linktree, Shorby and Linkin.bio have gained popularity over the last few years. However, with this latest enhancement, users now have access to additional ways to share links through their accounts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/27/instagram-rolls-out-the-ability-for-all-users-to-share-links-in-stories-via-link-stickers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos