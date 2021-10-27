Amazon TV with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support





Amazon’s Omni and 4-series Fire TVs will support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit in future updates, the company announced (via The Verge).

Amazon’s Omni and 4-series OmniTV are available today and feature 4K HDR, voice control with Amazon Alexa, and tight integration with the Fire TV user experience. Simultaneously with the launch of the new TV, Amazon today announced that it plans to add support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit “soon.”

‌AirPlay‌2 makes it easy for users to play content from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to Amazon TV. In addition, HomeKit integration allows you to control some of your TV’s features with the Home app or Siri.

Amazon first showed interest in AirPlay 2 and HomeKit when enabling these features on the 2020 Fire TV Edition TVs manufactured by Toshiba and Insignia, but a stand-alone plug-in. Not available for in-Fire TV streaming devices. Over the last few months, more brands have added AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features, but they aren’t yet available on most TVs.

