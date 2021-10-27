Samsung Galaxy A225G Review: Very Forgotten





The Samsung Galaxy A225G, launched in India around July this year, has slipped under the radar with the launch of many other high-profile smartphones for the festive season. Samsung has been talking about how the Galaxy A22 5G supports a variety of 5G bands (11 in total) and other features such as high refresh rate displays and two-year OS updates. There is a lot of competition around Rs. Priced at 20,000, some from Samsung’s own stables, plus recent big names such as the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and iQoo Z3.

Is Samsung Galaxy A225G Worth Money? Let’s check.

Samsung Galaxy A225G Price in India and Its Variations

The Galaxy A22 5G has two variations in India. One has 6GB of RAM and is priced at Rs. 19,999, the others are 21,999 with 8GB of RAM. Both of these have 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded thanks to a dedicated microSD card slot. Samsung Galaxy A225G is available in violet, mint and gray. Samsung sent me a mint color unit with 6GB of RAM for this review.

Samsung Galaxy A225G looks great in this mint color

Samsung Galaxy A225G Design

The design of the Samsung Galaxy A225G feels a bit outdated and boring. Don’t get me wrong, the plastic fit and finish is very good, and this mint trim is a bit unique. However, if you turn on the display, you can see where Samsung saved money. First, there is a thick black bezel around the notch of the dew drop, and a large chin at the bottom. This makes the front of this phone look very old and low budget. The camera bump design is similar to Samsung’s F-series design, but weird because I expected a more modern design than I saw on the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52.

The Samsung Galaxy A225G isn’t particularly slim, but its curved edges help hide it. It is a little heavy at 203g, but the weight is well distributed. The headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and speakers are all lined up at the bottom. On the right side is an embedded power button with a built-in fingerprint sensor.

On the front, Samsung installed a large 6.6-inch LCD panel with Full HD + resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The quality of the display is fairly average. The viewing angle is narrow and the colors are not very punchy. The SIM tray is on the left side of the display and can hold two Nano-SIM and microSD cards. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G includes a 15W quick charger, USB cable and SIM eject tool.

Dewdrop notch and prominent chin at the bottom make the Samsung Galaxy A225G look obsolete

Samsung Galaxy A225G Specifications and Software

Samsung uses the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC on the Galaxy A225G. This isn’t a particularly exciting chip, and given that both the Poco M3 Pro and Realme 8 5G use it and it’s fairly low-priced, it’s not very competitive at this price either. The Galaxy A22 5G features Bluetooth 5 and dual-band Wi-Fi ac, and supports regular sensors and satellite navigation systems. Samsung Pay Mini is also supported. This phone has a 5,000mAh battery and should be easy to power for at least a day.

Samsung Galaxy A225G runs One UI Core 3.1 based on Android 11. This is a slimmer version of Samsung’s standard One UI skin and is used on more budget-focused phones, so it’s a bit strange to see on this model. The latest version has almost all the features you need for everyday use, but it doesn’t have the features you’re familiar with on older Samsung phones, such as Bixby, Samsung Knox, and Easy mode. On my unit, Android security was a bit out of date, but I only had the August 2021 patch. Also, some UI features, such as the Edge Panel, which are enabled by default on most Samsung phones, must be manually enabled.

Samsung Galaxy A225G features headphone jack and USB Type-C port

Samsung Galaxy A225G Performance and Battery Life

This brings us to the slightly overwhelming performance of the Samsung Galaxy A225G. The SoC manages a fair amount of scores on the benchmark, but what I felt was missing was the actual daily usage. Even with this simplified version of the so-called One UI, the interface lacked a snappy feel. In fact, if I hadn’t checked the phone specs, I wouldn’t have expected the display to work at 90Hz. However, once you join the app or game, there is no problem. Fingerprint sensors and facial recognition worked well, but they too could have a hard time, especially when trying to use facial recognition in dark places.

The video looks great when viewed from the front of the Samsung Galaxy A225G display, but the screen looks dark when viewed from an angle. This can be a problem when multiple people around you are trying to see something. The sound from a single speaker is loud, but it feels one-sided. There are enhancements to the Dolby Atmos software, but this only works with headphones. It took a little longer than usual to load the game, but it worked fine after that. Asphalt 9: Heavy titles such as Legend looked good. The best part is that the back of the phone doesn’t get very warm, even during long gaming sessions.

Samsung Galaxy A225G isn’t that slim, but it doesn’t get too hot after playing a lot of games

Battery life was pretty good, as you would expect from a cell phone with a 5,000mAh battery. On average, it was easy to go for over a day on a single charge. Watching a lot of content tends to drain the battery faster, as evidenced by the HD video loop test that ran in just 13 hours and 22 minutes. I noticed that the replacement wasn’t very fast and the battery level was less than 50% after an hour.

Samsung Galaxy A225G Camera

The camera isn’t a powerful suit for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, but it can be serviced if you’re shooting in good lighting. The 48-megapixel main camera has an aperture wide enough (f / 1.8) to take detailed close-ups and decent landscape photos. Shooting in dark places isn’t very good, but shooting in night mode helps a little with exposure.

The ultra-wide-angle camera has a resolution of only 5 megapixels and the image quality is strictly average. The barrel distortion is very well corrected, but don’t expect any details, especially if you’re trying to crop something from the image. The situation gets worse in dark places. Unfortunately, this camera does not support night mode. The third camera is the depth sensor, which is used when shooting in portrait mode. The Galaxy A225G does not have a macro mode because it does not have a dedicated macro camera.

Samsung Galaxy A225G Main Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

Samsung Galaxy A225G Ultra Wide Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

Samsung Galaxy A225G Close-up Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

Samsung Galaxy A225G Night Mode Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

Samsung Galaxy A225G Self-Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

You can shoot video at resolutions up to 2K with decent stabilization. Bright areas can be overexposed and the details are fairly average. You can shoot with an ultra-wide camera, but you can only shoot at 1080p, and you can’t switch between the two cameras while shooting.

The 8-megapixel selfie camera captures decent photos when the default beauty filter is turned off, but struggles to capture artificial lighting and skin tones that look natural in dark places.

verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A225G doesn’t offer the experience most people would expect, given its price and competition. The wide selection of 5G bands is good to brag if they are actually available in India, but I’m sure there will be multiple successors to this by the time we start using 5G. phone.

Unfortunately, there’s little else to be excited about with the Galaxy A225G. In fact, I think Samsung’s own Galaxy M325G or Galaxy F62 is more suitable. There is no shortage of good calls from competitors. Also, take a quick look at the list of the best phones under Rs. 20,000 rupees 25,000 should offer a lot of options.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital to talk about 5G Push, Make in India, Realme GT Series, Book Slim, and how stores can improve their position. .. Orbital is available wherever you can get Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and podcasts.

