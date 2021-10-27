Airports in Italy and France to build a Veliport for eVTOL air taxi together





Italian and French airport groups to create an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) veliport infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of faster, carbon-free air taxi transport between their respective city centres and passenger terminals. We are united.

Airport operators in Rome, Venice, Bologna and Nice have announced the establishment of a co-owned Urban Blue company. Oversees the construction and management of Veriport, an eVTOL air taxi service for shuttle voyagers between air transport platforms and the cities in which they serve. The scheme was developed in collaboration with German urban air mobility (UAM) company Volocopter and continues to open to new industries, technologies and financial partners who want to participate in expanding the program in Italy, France and other countries. Will be

The plan is to launch an eVTOL shuttle service between Veliport and its airports around the city centres of Rome, Venice and Nice by 2024. In the same year, Paris plans to launch a borocopter air taxi service to coincide with the Summer Olympics. As a follow-up to Urban Blue’s announcement, Volocopter will begin exhibiting one of its battery-powered aircraft today at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport.

EDF Invest, a major shareholder of the Nice Aeroport de la Cote d’Azur, will financially support Urban Blue and provide a daunting task as an established international player in the development of innovative and sustainable UAMs.

The cities involved are already major international tourism and business travel destinations, leaving sound room for further development. Still, everyone is already suffering from dense traffic problems that act as a brake on continued visitor growth. Using an eVTOL air taxi to relieve some of the stress of road transport to and from the airport is one way to solve the situation and reduce commuting time. For example, the current 45-minute drive trip between central Rome and Fiumicino is reduced to just 15 minutes by plane.

Urban air mobility is an exciting challenge, allowing us to mobilize new resources and skills to project ourselves into the future of innovative and sustainable mobility, says Nazareno Ventra, CEO of Bologna Airport. Said in a statement issued by each Urban Blue partner. “Aeroportodi Bologna SpA wants to be the protagonist of this future. The partnership we develop is an opportunity to be fully seized and leveraged for the benefit of our shareholders and stakeholders.”

First, Urban Blue conducts technical and economic feasibility studies and develops a master plan. Then work with all stakeholders in the ecosystem you’re developing to prepare to navigate the approval process for building Veriport and other infrastructure. In the final stages, we will perform facility construction, testing, and complete management procedures before the eVTOL air taxi goes live.

