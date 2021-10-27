Google announces Android 12L, feature drop for big screen devices – TechCrunch





Google today announced a preview of Android 12L that sounds like a new version of Android, which Google calls “a special feature drop that makes Android 12 even better on the big screen.”

The idea here is to provide an improved user interface for users of tablets, foldables, and Chrome OS laptops (those with screens above 600 dp).

The Android 12L developer preview is now available for developers who want to try it out. Support is also available in the new Android 12L emulator and Android Studio.

But Google says the 12L is also for the phone, and no one confuses it. However, most of the new features aren’t really visible here, so we’re currently focusing on other devices, and beta registration for Pixel devices will begin later in the preview.

Google has called it “feature drops” and “feature updates” in today’s announcement, so Apple hasn’t seen the full Android fork for these devices in a split iOS and iPad OS way. Instead, it’s an update for large screen devices that introduces additional multitasking tools and an optimized user interface. By default, Android 12L should make your app look great on these devices as well.

Specifically, this means Google has refined how notifications, quick settings, lock screens, summaries, and home screens look on the big screen. The Android 12L system app has also been optimized.

Perhaps most interesting here is the new multitasking feature with a new taskbar that is a bit reminiscent of the iPad OS. Android already supported split-screen mode on tablets, but Google points out that it’s easier to discover. Simply drag and drop the icon from the taskbar onto the screen to launch it. This also means that all apps on Android can now support split-screen mode (what developers had to opt in before).

Google plans to release 12L “in time for the next wave of Android 12 tablets and folds” early next year. At that time, you should expect to hear a lot about Android tablets and foldables at MWC.

In addition to Android 12L, Google today also announced new operating system and Play features to help developers better support these devices. This includes updates to Jetpack Compose as well as updates to Material Design Guidance for large screen devices. This makes it easier to build these machines and makes it easier for your app to adapt to different screen orientations and sizes. Android Studio also offers a resizable emulator that allows developers to test apps on different screen sizes, and a new visual linting tool that displays UI warnings and suggestions in case of layout issues. I am.

For Google Play, the company checks apps against quality guidelines for large-screen apps, and search rankings take this result into account. “For apps that aren’t optimized for big screens, start alerting big screen users by notifying the app’s Play Store list page,” Google says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/27/google-announces-android-12l-a-feature-drop-for-large-screen-devices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos