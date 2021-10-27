Intel’s 12th Generation Alder Lake Chip heralds the arrival of a new generation of x86 processors





Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake chip is finally here, leading a new era of corporate chips led by the flagship Core i9-12900K CPU, which Intel promises to be the best gaming processor in the world.

The company has been teasing Alder Lake since CES 2021 in January and revealed more details on the hybrid architecture approach at 2021 Architecture Day in July. But today’s announcement is the culmination of these efforts in the form of actual hardware that can be purchased and used.

Intel offers a total of 16 cores (divided into 8 performance-forced P-cores and 8 efficient E-cores) and 24 threads, centered on the Core i9-12900K model, and does things with three new chips that can be reached. start. Clock speeds up to 5.2GHz using Intels Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. Overall, Intel promises a 19% performance improvement thanks to its new P-core architecture compared to 11th generation chips.

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

There are also Core i7-12700K (12 cores and 20 threads total, 8 P cores and 4 E cores) and Core i5-12700K (10 total cores and 16 threads, 6 P cores and 4 E cores). ) For those who don’t need that much firepower. Each of the three new chips is also available in the KF variant, which abandons the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 and saves a few dollars.

Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake Desktop Chip Model Core (Performance / Efficiency) Thread Base Clock Rate, P Core / E Core (GHz) Boosted Clock Speed, P Core / E Core (GHz) Turbo Boost Up to 3.0 Clock Speed ​​(GHz) Smart Cache (L3) Processor Base Power (W) Maximum Turbo Power (W) Graphics Recommended Price Model Core (Performance / Efficiency) Thread Base Clock Rate, P Core / E Core (GHz) Boost Clock Speed, P-Core / E Core (GHz) Turbo Boost Maximum 3.0 Clock Speed ​​(GHz) Smart Cache (L3) Processor Base Power (W) Maximum Turbo Power (W) Graphics Recommended Price i9-12900K 16 (8P / 8E) 24 3.2 / 2.4 Maximum 5.1 / Maximum 3.9 Maximum 5.230MB 125241 Intel UHD Graphics 770 $ 589 i9-12900KF 16 (8P / 8E) 24 3.2 / 2.4 Maximum 5.1 / Maximum 3.9 Maximum 5.230MB 125241 N / A $ 564 i7- 12700K 12 (8P / 4E) 20 3.6 /2.7 Maximum 4.9 / Maximum 3.8 Maximum 5.025MB 125190 Intel UHD Graphics 750 $ 409 i7-12700KF 12 (8P / 4E) 20 3.6 /2.7 Maximum 4.9 / Maximum 3.8 Maximum ~ 5.0 25MB 125190 N / A $ 384 i5-12600K 10 ( 6P / 4E) 16 3.7 / 3.8 up ~ 4.9 / Maximum 3.6NA 20MB 125150 Intel UHD Graphics 750 $ 289 i5-12600KF 10 (6P / 4E) 16 3.7 / 3.8 Maximum 4.9 / Maximum 3.6NA 20MB 125150 N / A $ 264

Intel is also using new chips to introduce a lot of forward-looking support for higher standards. All three new chips support up to 20 PCIe lanes (split into 16 PCIe 5.0 lanes and 4 PCIe 4.0 lanes), up to 4800 MT / s DDR5 memory (3200 MT / s old DDR4 support) With), and provides larger L3 and L2. Cache size.

Intel’s new chip looks to the future

Unfortunately, new chips require a new motherboard. Alder Lake requires a motherboard built on Intel’s newly announced Z690 chipset. This adds the latest benefits such as Wi-Fi 6E support and faster USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 data transfer. Intel is using the new LGA1700 socket here, so you may need a new cooler from the manufacturer or a slightly updated standoff.

Intel is also strongly driving Windows 11 as an important part of the Alder Lake lineup, working with Microsoft to optimize Intel Thread Director software to better manage thread-to-thread tasks when using new operating systems. I point out that there is. However, you’ll have to do some tests yourself to see if Windows 11 can significantly improve performance. You also need to see how well the new chip can withstand competition with AMD and Apple.

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Intel often brands chips as a new generation every year, but the 12th generation lineup (from today’s desktop release) really deserves the title. Not only is this the biggest leap in Intel’s desktop chips in years, but it also marks the debut of Intel’s new approach to how to design the best chips.

The new line of Alder Lake chips is the first Intel desktop chip beyond the 14nm process that the company has been using since it was first introduced in the 6th generation Skylake chip in 2015. Instead, the new 12th generation chip will be released on a newly rebranded Intel 7 process (formerly known as Intel’s 3rd generation 10nm process, or Enhanced Superfin).

As Intel has already explained, the new Alder Lake chip is a new approach to the x86 chip for the company and is very similar to Arm’s long-standing approach (with such success on the Apple M1 chipline). I have). Alder Lake hardware does not simply rely on packing power-intensive cores into a single chip, but performance cores (much like Intel core-class processors) and efficiency cores (closer to Atom-class cores). A combination of power and efficiency.

The biggest changes in Intels desktop chips since 2015

Intel came up with this idea with the Lakefield chips of the 2020s, which were a much more limited set of chips designed for low-power hardware. Meanwhile, Alder Lake aims to power full-fledged desktops as Intel’s flagship CPU, in addition to laptops and ultra-portable devices.

The 12th generation chip is after the dull 11th generation desktop lineup, which tries to make up for Intel’s aging 14nm process and 10nm production delay by using a 10nm design backported to the 14nm process. It is also an opportunity for Intel to redeem itself. However, the difference between the two architectures forced Intel to offer fewer cores on its 11th generation chips compared to earlier 10th generation hardware.

As a result, last year’s model had poor multithreaded performance compared to the processor. As an in-depth review of Anandtechs points out, 11th generation chips provided little or no game gain (in some cases poor performance). It is hotter and consumes more power.

New desktop chips are just getting started. Intel has a mobile chip (showing an example with 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and an ultra-mobile chip (2 P-cores and 8 Es for laptops and other portable devices in the future) core).

Pre-orders for the new Intel 12th Generation Chips begin today and the chips will be available on November 4th.

