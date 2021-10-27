Influence of Technology on Reading Outcomes

Accessibility features for users with visual and other impairments are common in new technology generally available to young people, such as mobile phones and laptop computers. The magnification functions are used by children and teenagers to make these gadgets seek information on their own. Electronic gadgets also appear to be more socially acceptable for children and young people, who frequently dread being “singled out” by their friends while utilizing big optical equipment.

As a result of these reasons, there has been substantial growth in the usage of educational technology tools, which has become inevitable for students' learning.

Starting with the alphabet…

The current generation is unaware of the cultural importance of alphabetical reading’s birth and the function of the book in the development of civilization and culture. Centuries have been spent promoting literacy and increasing population access to books, and reading has progressively come to be regarded as “a unique kind of linguistic connection between individuals mediated by texts, as a special socio-cultural practice.” People in early-development tribes find it difficult to master the practice of reading and are frequently unprepared for the social repercussions of gaining this ability. This may seem impossible to comprehend for today’s young people, but mastering reading leads to a disintegration of communal bonds, as the generation that can read begins to take information from other sources, and they have other authority.

What is wrong now?

A lot of researchers consider that technology younger people use on a daily basis has a