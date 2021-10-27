Tech
Influence of Technology on Reading Outcomes
Accessibility features for users with visual and other impairments are common in new technology generally available to young people, such as mobile phones and laptop computers. The magnification functions are used by children and teenagers to make these gadgets seek information on their own. Electronic gadgets also appear to be more socially acceptable for children and young people, who frequently dread being “singled out” by their friends while utilizing big optical equipment.
As a result of these reasons, there has been substantial growth in the usage of educational technology tools, which has become inevitable for students’ learning. From researching and synthesizing information to having highly specialized services that allow to buy assignment online. Professionals that work on these services can help you with all of the assignments that your professors have given you, as well as offer you a high-quality reference for future assignments.
Starting with the alphabet…
The current generation is unaware of the cultural importance of alphabetical reading’s birth and the function of the book in the development of civilization and culture. Centuries have been spent promoting literacy and increasing population access to books, and reading has progressively come to be regarded as “a unique kind of linguistic connection between individuals mediated by texts, as a special socio-cultural practice.” People in early-development tribes find it difficult to master the practice of reading and are frequently unprepared for the social repercussions of gaining this ability. This may seem impossible to comprehend for today’s young people, but mastering reading leads to a disintegration of communal bonds, as the generation that can read begins to take information from other sources, and they have other authority.
What is wrong now?
The two types of reading
The avalanche of information has resulted in the development of two styles of reading: static and cursor.
Static reading is a type of reading and conversation in which the audience “stops” on a variety of material components, leaving the aesthetic analysis to analytical reading. Reading is a meaning-generating activity in this context, and “to read” implies “to disclose (and produce) meanings, to initiate “auto communication,” and “grasping “meanings is an action that concretizes in connection to human uniqueness. »
The cursory, literally translated as “running reading,” is the polar opposite of old-fashioned home reading. It is a one-time activity that entails reading and discussing a large number of pages without digging into many intriguing nuances of the material. In reality, cursor reading predominates, which is most comfortable when examining big data arrays, and it is thanks to such reading that the essential information can be found in the infinite ocean.
The influence on people’s minds
The issue stems from the fact that many people are unaware of the distinction between different styles of reading. If we are talking about static reading, there are even some kinds of philosophic advice. It is required to be able to operate in two different time zones at the same time: the “quick” time of information flow and the “slow” time of traditional humanitarian culture. The technique of slowing time is to exclude oneself from the flow of information on a regular basis and turn to books. Such art is critical for fighting semantic noise and producing knowledge
On a more habitual level, the cursor reading approach leads to the creation of “cliff” or “mosaic” thinking in the young generation, which is incapable of autonomous idea generating and true innovation. As a result, young people who favor “diagonal reading” struggle not only with thorough text analysis but also with synthesis and the creation of new texts.
What are the recommendations?
The return to the habit of “slow” reading stimulates young people’s creativity and helps to define their reading priorities. Consider the following: millions of books, both printed and electronic, vast data archives on the Internet, and continual bombardment of mass media messages – a terrifying reality: “There is no time to ponder since there is an intensive consumption of information product going on. »
Simultaneously, a large amount of redundant, erroneous, and worthless data flows through the ocean, which the researchers refer to as «fast read». These are publications that ostensibly meet information requirements do so, but they do not include anything particularly important and simply clutter readers’ perceptions. Their themes frequently do not match the audience’s basic demands, and their language and style do not merit high honors.
The controversy
On the one hand, owing to advancements in information technology, books are now available to anybody in any shape or form (in electronic form, a book is available to millions of people at the same time). The era of information technology, on the other hand, “undermined” the book’s meaning-generating role. The book’s primary role was no longer fulfilled, and it was no longer regarded as valuable. The novel is on par with the massive amounts of amusement provided by the modern information society.
FINAL THOUGHTS
much that the recipient’s attention is dispersed and he can’t focus on one item. The comfortable restriction of roman action, direct words of a personal discussion among the flow of information, or the ordered universe of a museum are all examples of semantic unloading tactics. It is “slow,” deliberate reading that serves as a filter, removing all noise and garbage from the information stream. That kind of reading aids concentration as well as the development of a hierarchy of what is truly important and what is a waste of time.
