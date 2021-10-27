Apple can now further review default apps such as Phone, Messages, Photos, and Safari – TechCrunch





Apple is finally on an equal footing with its rivals by allowing users to evaluate and review their own apps for the first time this fall amid heightened regulatory pressures prior to antitrust investigations. Some Apple apps could be downloaded individually, but could not be reviewed. And some things went wrong, such as Mail, News, and Podcasts, which started under 3 stars. Apple currently publishes several more first-party apps on the App Store for rating and review, including phone apps, messages, photos, and Safari.

This change was first discovered by developer Kosta Eleftheriou, a prominent figure driving the App Store reform, especially on the issue of App Store scammers.

Eleftheriou quoted Appfigures data and pointed out that many Apple apps are now available that can be rated and reviewed in iOS 15.1 This includes several default apps such as Clock, Phone, Messages, Camera, Photos, Apple Health, Safari and more. It also includes Apple Watch-enabled apps such as Workout, World Clock, Find Devices, and Heart Rate. (IOS 14.x users may be able to see the apps, but they can’t rate and review them, he said.)

This change may allow Apple to update its own default apps other than iOS updates as it does today. This is a tactic that Google has adopted many of Android’s core features and has its own Play Store list.

The apps we’ve seen appear to have been added as a separate list on October 25th, regardless of the latest iOS update. At this point, there are few reviews, as many consumers are likely to be unaware of the list of apps. For example, they pointed out that phone apps have only been rated six so far. The messages also have a handful of ratings, but they are positive and give the app 4.7 stars. (See below)

Oddly enough, Safari’s web browsers, which have four ratings so far, are only over 4 years old, but rivals such as Chrome and Firefox are rated 17 years old and over like other web browsers. increase.

It will be interesting to see how well these apps last as we discover that more people can rate and review Apple’s default apps. Hopefully, by accepting consumer feedback, Apple will motivate users to make the changes they want to see in these built-in apps and get early warnings about potential bugs. ..

